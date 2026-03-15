Springboks fans are talking after Rachel Kolisi revealed the moment she knew her marriage to Siya Kolisi was over

The revelations have sparked mixed reactions online, with supporters divided between sympathy and dismay over the breakup

Even after their split, Rachel made waves by showing up for Siya during a major rugby milestone, proving there’s still respect between them

The personal life of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi once again became a talking point online after his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, disclosed the moment she realised their marriage had reached its end.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has been rumoured to be dating Dutch influencer Rachel John. Image:@racheljohn

Source: TikTok

Kolisi has been the subject of intense debate ever since clips from his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi’s interview went viral on social media. He found himself back in the spotlight after Rachel claimed she once had to ask him for money to buy sanitary wear. The conversation has continued to grow, with further revelations emerging from the same interview.

Springboks supporters quickly flooded social media with mixed reactions to the latest comments made by Rachel during an emotional interview on 947 Breakfast with Anele, hosted by Anele Mdoda. While some fans sympathised with the painful experience she described, others said the revelations reopened wounds for supporters who had once admired the couple as one of South Africa’s most-loved sporting families.

Springboks fans react to Rachel Kolisi’s emotional revelation

Rachel opened up about a deeply personal moment that happened shortly before the couple publicly confirmed their split in October 2024. According to her, the realisation came after attending a rugby match in Durban. She recalled hearing a song that suddenly overwhelmed her with emotion and felt like a spiritual confirmation that her marriage was ending.

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She explained that the moment felt like a sign that everything would eventually be okay. The experience moved her to tears as she processed what the future might look like for her and the children. Her comments quickly made waves among Springboks supporters, with many sharing emotional responses online.

@ms.masasanya9984:

“What a great interview. I love Rachel even more and have so much respect for her. Wishing her all the success with her book.”

@mbandazayoyolisa5849:

“I love you, Rachel.”

@lusandadlamini5654:

“Refreshing. Getting the book for sure. This is not the Rachel I thought she was. Girl.”

@nondumisobara5552:

“Wow, Rachel.”

@ncisept5900:

“She has been through a lot.”

@brett6376:

“Sorry, Rachel, for what you had to go through. Siya and the Bokke are still playing their best rugby, but that is not going to last forever. Years after his rugby career, when the fame dies down, he will come to the realisation that he made a mistake.”

Watch the interview below:

Rachel Kolisi supports Siya Kolisi during Springboks milestone

Despite the breakup, Rachel showed public support for Siya in 2025 during an important milestone in his rugby career. She travelled with their children to Paris to witness him receive his 100th Test cap for the Springboks. In a post from the stadium, she shared a photo of herself and the children watching from the stands with a simple heart emoji. Many supporters interpreted the moment as a sign of mutual respect between the former couple.

Siya Kolisi with his children during a Sharks United Rugby Championship match. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi takes his loved one out

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi took time on Friday, 13 March 2026, to go out for dinner at Kiki Restaurant with his sister, Liphelo, in what he called a “date night.”

He shared the beautiful moment with his followers on Instagram, which elicited warm reactions and comments from South Africans on social media.

Source: Briefly News