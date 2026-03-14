Springboks captain Siya Kolisi enjoyed a special evening out with his sister Liphelo, calling it a “date night.”

The outing comes amid ongoing public attention on Kolisi’s family life and past social media controversies

Fans reacted warmly to the Instagram post, praising Kolisi for his close bond with his siblings

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Springboks captain Siya Kolisi took time on Friday, 13 March 2026, to go out for dinner at Kiki Restaurant with his sister, Liphelo, in what he called a “date night.”

Kolisi came under the spotlight earlier when his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, disclosed how she had to ask for money for basic needs such as buying pads and tampons. The revelations left Springboks fans sharply divided. Instead of responding to the social media storm, the 34-year-old Sharks player chose to ignore the controversy and instead treated his sibling to a lovely family outing.

He shared the beautiful moment with his followers on Instagram, which elicited warm reactions and comments from South Africans on social media. Fans shared their admiration:

@mathapelo:

"Lovely."

@mamzimba:

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"Good man."

@lela_lonaa:

"God's anointed one."

@just_ice:

"Best ice cream date."

@mathokoza:

"Best date."

@miandy:

"Phelo is so gorgeous."

See the pictures below:

Siya Kolisi’s family bond

After the death of their mother in 2009, Kolisi reconnected with and eventually adopted his younger half-siblings, Liyema (brother) and Liphelo (sister). They had spent years in foster care and orphanages before joining his household in 2014. His bond with Liyema is well documented, most recently celebrating his younger brother’s first car on Instagram. Liphelo often features in family posts and has been the subject of birthday celebrations shared by Kolisi and his family.

Kolisi shared a wonderful moment with his sister while also showing off an expensive ride on social media. The siblings have been raised as part of Kolisi’s family alongside his two biological children and his ex-wife at various points, reflecting how deeply family is central to his public life.

Siya Kolisi's children are a huge part of his life

Nicholas Siyamthanda Kolisi, Siya’s eldest child, was born in 2015, making him about 11 years old in early 2026. Keziah Kolisi, his daughter, was born in November 2017, making her 8 years old as of early 2026. Siya is present in his children’s lives and regularly shares moments with them. He was with them at Sharkfest in December during a Sharks rugby match.

He also made the decision to move from the Sharks to the DHL Stormers in June 2026 to be closer to his children, who are based in Cape Town with their mother, Rachel Kolisi. During a recent injury recovery, Kolisi returned to his hometown of Gqeberha, spending time with loved ones and sharing moments online, earning praise for balancing his rugby career with family life.

In recent months, the Zwide-born rugby star has been in the spotlight amid rumours that he is dating Dutch influencer Rachel John. The rumours gained traction when the two appeared together for the first time during a Victoria Falls trip in January 2026. Neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship.

Source: Briefly News