Cheslin Kolbe went emotional on social media as he celebrated his wife Layla’s birthday, sharing a heartfelt message while being away in Japan for his rugby career

The post sparked an outpouring of love from fans and fellow Springboks WAGs, who joined in sending blessings and warm wishes for Layla’s special day

The Kolbe family, including their three children, often share milestones online, showing how they maintain a close and joyful family life despite Cheslin’s commitments between Japan and South Africa

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe went emotional on social media as he celebrated his wife Layla’s birthday with a heartfelt post that captured the hearts of fans online.

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla, with one of their children. Image:@laylakolbe

Source: Instagram

Currently based in Japan, where he plays for Tokyo Sungoliath, Kolbe marked their eldest daughter’s birthday last week with a beautiful Instagram reel.

On Monday, 16 March 2026, he posted a birthday message for his wife, captioned,

"Happy birthday, my love. Wish I were there. May your day be filled with lots of love, happiness and may God bless your special day. Miss and love you so much."

Layla is currently back in South Africa with their children while Cheslin continues to shine on the field for Sungoliath. He is also part of the squad added to the Springboks alignment camp for the 2026 season.

Fans and Springbok WAGs join in birthday wishes

After Cheslin shared the birthday message, fellow Springboks WAGs, including Marise Pollard and Aimee Kitshoff, sent their well-wishes. Fans and followers also joined the celebration with messages such as:

@sassy_bakes:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Layla. May God continue to bless you, and may you always find peace in your life and in your heart. May you be granted many more joyful, precious years ahead. Lots of love."

@nono_kai:

"Adorable."

@natalieebenj:

"Birthday blessings, my gorgeous friend Layla. Our prayer for you is that every plan and purpose of the Lord will be fulfilled over your life. We celebrate you."

@andrea_vw24:

"So special. Happy birthday."

@rochelle:

"Happy birthday, Layla, wishing you God's richest blessings, good health, and happiness. Have a fabulous day."

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe, alongside his family in Japan during Christmas in 2025. Image:@laylakolbe

Source: Instagram

Cheslin Kolbe's family and marriage

Cheslin has been married to Layla (née Cupido) since 2018 after they met years earlier at the DHL Newlands rugby stadium in Cape Town. The couple are parents to three children: two daughters, Kylah and Mila Skye, and a son, Cayden. They often mark birthdays and milestones together on social media, showing a close-knit family unit.

See the post below:

Layla frequently shares posts about their children, including playful references to their resemblance to their father, reflecting pride and a light-hearted family dynamic at home. Their family splits time between South Africa and Japan, depending on Cheslin’s playing commitments, a lifestyle Layla has described as “bittersweet” due to the challenges of being apart but rewarding for their children’s experiences.

Kolbe’s final outing of the month came in Dublin on 22 November 2025, where he played on the wing in a tough clash against Ireland

Eben Etzebeth speaks on retirement

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth had spoken about the possibility of retiring from his decorated rugby career.

The Springbok lock is the most-capped player in the team’s history, with 138 Test appearances since making his debut in 2012, and is a double Rugby World Cup winner.

Source: Briefly News