Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla Kolbe, marked a heartfelt family milestone as their eldest child celebrated her ninth birthday with loved ones

The special day drew warm reactions from rugby supporters and followers, who flooded social media with birthday wishes for the Kolbe family’s daughter

The celebration comes as the Kolbe family continues adjusting to their new chapter abroad after relocating to Japan following a year spent in South Africa

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla, are marking a special family moment as their eldest daughter turns nine.

Layla took to Instagram on Monday morning, 8 March 2026, to celebrate the milestone, sharing photos of their daughter surrounded by loved ones and close friends during the birthday celebrations.

In one heartfelt message, Layla described her daughter as a blessing in their lives.

“Happy ninth birthday to our precious Kyla. You are deeply loved and highly favoured baby girl,” she wrote.

Another message shared alongside the pictures captured the joy of the day.

“Full of sparkle, full of shine. Happy birthday, beautiful Kyla, you are 9.”

Rugby fans shared warm comments after seeing the clip of the family.

@prel247:

''Looks like so much fun.''

@sosombiza:

''Best escape.''

@brownyn.duplessis:

''Stunning.''

@audreyroberts:

''It was absolute magic, now to plan the bigger cousin getaway.''

@claurine:

''Enjoy.''

Cheslin Kolbe's family celebrates their daughter’s birthday

The Kolbes are raising three children together, two daughters and a son, and regularly share glimpses of family life with their followers. The birthday celebration for their eldest daughter offered another look at the close-knit family moments that often appear on Layla’s social media.

The Springbok star, widely regarded as one of the most exciting players in world rugby, has balanced his demanding career with family life, with Layla frequently documenting their journey.

Kolbe's family settles into life in Japan

The family recently relocated to Japan after spending a year back home in South Africa. Layla previously reflected on the move, admitting it came with mixed emotions for the family. She explained that while the rugby journey has opened many doors, being far from loved ones during important family moments remains one of the toughest aspects.

The couple’s children had grown comfortable during their time in South Africa, forming friendships and settling into school life. Layla said leaving those connections behind made the latest move particularly emotional, even as the family embraces the opportunities that come with the next chapter of their rugby adventure.

Kolbe’s final outing of the month came in Dublin on 22 November, where he played on the wing in a tough clash against Ireland. With his international duties complete, Kolbe now shifts his focus to bringing his trademark speed and versatility to Tokyo Sungoliath in the new season.

