A video of Lamiez Holworthy's parents, Chicco Twala and Imelda Klow, has gone viral on Twitter (X)

In the resurfaced clip, the two parents were in the kitchen while Chicco Twala cooked a meal for them to enjoy

Social media users are still trying to come to terms with the fact that Lamiez Holworthy has a famous father

A resurfaced clip of Lamiez Holworthy’s parents, Chicco Twala and Imelda Klow, has gone viral. Image: Lamiezholworthy

Source: Instagram

South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her family were in the spotlight once again following a resurfaced video.

Lamiez and parents have tongues wagging

In the clip, the music executive, Chicco Twala and Imelda Klow, Lamiez's parents, were seen conversing, while Twala stirs the pot.

He seemed to have been cooking up a feast for the family, with Lameiz recording them. The clip was posted by @busiwe_bubu and captioned:

"Chicco Twala, Lamiez Holworthy's father, is seen cooking and conversing with Lamiez's mother."

How Mzansi found out about Lamiez's dad

SA found out about Lamiez and Chicco's relationship after she posted a few photos at her son Leano Laone's Christening celebration. She posted several photos of herself and Chicco, sparking curiosity among fans.

After the chatter, Lamiez was a guest on DJ Fresh on the WAW What A Week Podcast on 31 January 2025, where she revealed that the musician would get calls from people asking if they were dating.

"My dad gets calls, 'Hi, we'd like to confirm whether or not you're having an affair with DJ Lamiez.' We were spotted in Melrose, just the two of us, and I said to him, 'Papa, the way these people are looking at us, they'll assume that we're dating.' But he dismissed me."

She stated that DNA tests were done, which proved that Chicco Twala was her biological father.

"That's my dad, such a cool guy. I am so blessed to get to connect with him now. As painful as it was not growing up with him, and going through what I did knowing he would have helped, I don't think I would have been who I am if things were any different."

Mzansi reacts to Lamiez and Chicco's relationship

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@sikie4 said:

"Cap and glasses inside the house while cooking, talk about drama."

@Mommy2mySun asked:

"Does this mean that she and Bongani are half siblings? So she is aware her half-brother is a suspect in the killing of Senzo Meyiwa?"

@MjHlungwana said:

"One thing about Tsonga men, they will cook their pap. Very unproblematic husbands."

Lamiez and Khuli Chana divide the internet

In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral video of Lamiez Holworthy vibing to her husband, Khuli Chana, during his performance has warmed hearts.

During a show where he performed Baddest, she was his number one hypeman, and the clip caught the attention of many people. As always, there was an influx of negative comments from social media users, who said Lamiez was doing too much.

