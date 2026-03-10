Big Brother Mzansi fans are divided over a picture of Mmeli with his on-screen girlfriend, Thandeka's underwear

A fan of the reality TV show dragged Mmeli on social media, while his fans defended him

Viewers of the show commented on the photo of the reality TV star, which was shared on X

'Big Brother Mzansi' viewers drag Mmeli for holding Thandeka's underwear. Images: JabuMcdonald and IpelengSelepe

Source: Twitter

Big Brother Mzansi fans recently dragged former Big Brother Titans star Mmeli, who was recently spotted with his on-screen girlfriend, Thandeka's underwear.

Thandeka and Mmeli recently trended on social media when they fueled romance rumours on the show with a video.

Italy-based reality TV star Thandeka was recently criticised on social media when she steamed her face with pots in the kitchen.

Social media user HermaineM shared a photo of Mmeli holding Thandeka's underwear on her X account on 8 March 2026.

"Bro washing women’s underwear on TV, #BBMzanziS6," she captioned the post.

A fan of the show, @EyeInTheSystem, defended Mmeli and said:

"She did the washing, and he was hanging. Why is it acceptable for a woman to wash a man's underwear, and it's a problem for a man to wash his woman's underwear?"

Social media users react to Mmeli's photo

@TitilayoMariam1 responded:

"Do the people who wash their girlfriend's pants do it on live television? Your mumu is not too much, is that why he is there?"

@Ngoakohit reacted:

"I don't think you have a man with those thinking abilities."

@MsHlayisani24 wrote:

"A man doing laundry with his girlfriend!"

@mybradaX said:

"This is how men lose respect and allow their dignity to be trampled on. There is no coming back from this level. This is the lowest a man can go."

@SGqoloma41561 replied:

"Guys, who thinks that this guy is crazy? Never stayed with their gf or wife's full time! Because your woman would get sick. You will have to help her. Nna, I used to do this even when he is not away ka spane(with work). It is called a helping hand."

@aviwe_gijana responded:

"I’m sure he has lost some fans, a whole Zulu man hanging a panty! We know Zulu men! Why does she not wash her underwear after bathing? Why is it part of the laundry? We grew up in different homes nyani."

@CoolyNicey reacted:

"I can't imagine what will happen when he is evicted, and his friends are concerned about this. 'Jah poy le cherry iku shaye nge chemy bowusoyiwashela nama under poy'."

@LubabaloMc34448 said:

"It's called Humiliation Ritual, bro, live on TV. They did that on purpose to push the agenda. They know exactly what they are doing, and you're all going to do nothing about it. These people are a bad influence, yet still watching it."

'Big Brother Mzansi's photo of Mmeli with Thandeka's underwear trends. Image: BigBrotherMzansi

Source: UGC

