Content creator King Wanda was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house over the weekend

Wanda previously trended on social media when he prophesied who would stay in the house until the end

Fans of the show commented on King Wanda's departure on Sunday, 8 March 2026, after The Don's exit

'Big Brother Mzansi's King Wanda is evicted. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Popular reality TV star and social media influencer King Wanda, real name Wanda Gumede, was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi TV show on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

Gumede was evicted from the show before The Don, who also left the show on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

Content creator Sihle Sishi, known as The Don, was the latest contestant to leave the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

The pair left the house a week after Ilano, who was evicted from the show on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on Sunday, 8 March 2026, that the star has left the house.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to the star's exit

@Philip48213980 said:

"This is how it feels when people you love are being evicted, sad, right? The past 3 weeks we've been through the most as #cue nation, and now forward, we're about to get happier."

@Medi1Oratile responded:

"He was starting to get on my nerves these days, but he really brought entertainment to that house. I can't wait for that ndomba."

@mkaznt replied:

"Nazoke hai shame sivotile," (There we go, we voted).

@odedanilo reacted:

"Biggie, please call King Wanda and evict him again I blinked."

@ChristinaM58236 wrote:

"Bye, King Wanda."

@justanelem responded:

"All the best, King Wanda."

@VuyelwaDeSousa replied:

"He will be watching his friends tonight."

@yourgirl_chabo said:

"We are going to evict him again from all his socials."

@thandeka_nomhle commented:

"I want to relive that moment over and over again yeses their confidence with The Don over the week."

@Morwakgadi63200 reacted:

"I just want to be sure he’s gone. I’m so happy."

@popganorr responded:

"This eviction was so sweet, kunini, waiting for them to come back home, my 2 cutie boys."

@AllergicToKaak wrote:

"I need King Wanda’s social media handles ASAP, kuyaphuthuma! I want to trigger him so bad."

@BabalwaMzingaye said:

"As much as he can be irritating, I will miss him, man, and good luck to his music career."

@Nonhlan78001052 commented:

"Calling my favourites, evil spirits. I will never forgive him."

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans react to King Wanda's exit. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Don's alleged lover reacts to his meltdown in the BBMzansi house

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a woman on social media who claims to be Don's real-life girlfriend responded to his reaction when Neliswa was removed from the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show

The reality TV star previously trended on social media after he cried for his co-star, Neliswa Ngada, following her disqualification from the competition.

Big Brother Mzansi fans responded to the woman, who claims to be Don's girlfriend, on social media.

Source: Briefly News