Social media influencer Langalihle Gumede, known as Ilano, had social media buzzing over the weekend when he was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house

Gumede made history on the show as the first transgender reality TV star to enter the competition

Social media users and fans of the TV show commented on Ilano's departure on Sunday, 1 March 2026

Popular reality TV star Ilano, who was Big Brother Mzansi’s first transgender housemate, was the latest contestant to exit the competition on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

Ilano, real name Langalihle Gumede, exited the show after Tumi The Barber, who shared that he was excited to reunite with Buhle.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald commented on his X account on Sunday, 1 March 2026, about the reality TV star's exit from the show.

"I need brands to work with IIano. If I have to sign a petition, then I will do it," said McDonald.

Social media users react to Ilano's exit

@brainzbhungane said:

"She genuinely represented herself. I believe she’ll be okay. What I like about her is that she has direction as far as career space is concerned. I didn’t think she was gonna win the game, but I know she’s about to make it big in the beauty space."

@Cindi_Kara said:

"Her leaving really broke me, especially since I voted for her, and it was my first time voting."

@Lindi85400574 reacted:

"She is so professional, beautiful, neat, and consistent. I love her and hope she becomes successful. @somizi thathani ingane."

@LuGie_M wrote:

"Please, guys…please make it happen, I’m so hurt after tonight’s eviction."

The reality TV show confirmed the star's departure from the show on Sunday, 1 March 2026, on its X account.

"Ilano has officially bounced from the #Bazozwa house. Thank you for the flavour you added, ubemoja!"

@Ktolom commented:

"She really sold herself, and her work is beautiful."

@TshidiPruddie wrote:

"She sold herself shame Gadlaza may she win outside."

@ak47kokiistan reacted:

"Why didn't she remove her wig from those girls when she left?"

@MampingaIII responded:

"I hate voters so much because why do you keep sending entertaining hms home? Thursday and Saturday parties aren’t the same anymore. Arena games we already know cheques are going to rotate between Mmeli and Ashay, weekdays wona hms always sleeping yiii ai!"

@o_yaaya said:

"Niya actor in this comment section Yall know very well y'all were not voting for Gadlaza."

@4real_farrell_ wrote:

"All the best with everything you do, Gadlaza!! You were a breath of fresh air!"

Neliswa disqualified from 'BBMzansi' after assaulting Que, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Neliswa Ngada is the first housemate to get disqualified from the show this season.

The reality TV star and influencer was kicked out of the competition after assaulting Que over the weekend.

Viewers of the show slammed the show for disqualifying Ngada, while Que's fans welcomed Ngada's exit.

