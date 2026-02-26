Fan-favourite media personality and actress Lerato Mvelase has joined popular radio station Power FM

The station confirmed its new lineup on social media on Thursday, 26 February 2026, after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's exit

Fans of the seasoned broadcaster and actress took to social media this week to comment on her latest gig

House of Zwide and Home Affairs actress Lerato Mvelase has joined Johannesburg-based radio station Power FM. The broadcaster will host the late Sunday show titled Power Perceptive from 9 PM to midnight.

Mvelase is the latest star to join Given Mkhari's radio station after Collen Makhubele, who recently exited the MK Party.

The radio station unveiled its new lineup after the departure of politician and broadcaster Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Mvelase will also be joined by veteran journalist and political commentator Mondli Makhanya, media personality Clementine Mabena, and corporate leader and author Sello Hatang.

PowerFM boss Given Mkhari confirmed the new lineup on his X account on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

Social media users react to the latest lineup

@cedmab said:

"Was @Tessa_Dooms deemed too cerebral for us? Considering when we started, it was to banish any notion that being a "kleva black" is something bad? That we use facts, science, and research to debunk spectacle? Maybe it is about the bottom line and ratings, but sad to see her go."

@modiba_vusi responded:

"But seriously, I'm surprised. There was a fresh lineup last year mid-September 2025. Boom!!! new lineup announcement again in February 2026. What's going on?"

@PrincessSkhu wrote:

"I hope Lerato does well; acting is so unstable. Collen was a great speaker in COJ. I believe with some help, she could do well here."

@Lebohang5214 said:

"If Mondli spoke as well as he writes, it would have been a scoop...but that's not the case; he sounds like he has a speech impediment and is horrible to listen to."

@Monare99 reacted:

"Lerato Mvelase’s talent bathong."

@FredBrito10 responded:

"Looks like Given is running this station like a spaza shop, chop and changing of presenters, o kare (it's like) community radio."

@kabelo_Pitori commented:

"As long as you don't touch TT and Thabiso (with an extra O), it's fine, you can do the changes! We want JJ back, though, or maybe get back Faith Mangope."

@MySeasonHD responded:

"Tatana Mkhari, this innovation gives nostalgia on how you co-founded Turf FM when we were students there in the early 90's. To you and Management, we say, Power."

@MelusiMk replied:

"Lerato Mvelase ma crashhh oh."

@Mfanakagogo13 wrote:

"What a strong lineup."

@Msindis191 said:

"Looking forward to hearing Mondli Makhanya's wits."

