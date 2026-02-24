Colleen Makhubele resigned from the National Assembly and quit the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on Monday, 23 February 2026

On Tuesday, 24 February, a report about her next role after leaving the MK Party was revealed on X (Twitter)

Several social media users praised Makhubele's ability to pivot, while others questioned what role she would play, and several MK supporters dismissed the report as fake news

Colleen Makhubele's next role after leaving MK Party reportedly revealed. Image: colleen.makhubele

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Parliamentarian Colleen Makhubele’s next role has reportedly been revealed hours after she resigned as a legislator and quit the party led by former President Jacob Zuma.

On Monday, 23 February 2026, Makhubele sparked mixed reactions online after she tendered her resignation from the National Assembly and MK Party. Her resignation came after she was ousted as chief whip of the MK caucus in the National Assembly amid a reported rift between herself, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Just over a day after she tendered her resignation, Colleen Makhubele’s next career destination has been revealed.

Colleen Makhubele’s next role revealed after MK Party exit

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, entertainment blogger Buzz Life News shared an update that Colleen Makhubele had become the latest former politician to join Power FM. The blogger said that Makhubele would join the radio station from 1 March 2026.

See the post below:

At the time of writing, Power FM had neither confirmed nor denied that Colleen Makhubele had joined the radio station. The role that Makhubele will assume at the station that once housed another former politician, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, is still unknown.

SA reacts to report Colleen Makhubele has joined Power FM

In the comments, several MK Party supporters dismissed the update as fake news, while others questioned her alleged new appointment.

Here are some of the comments:

@SesHerself gushed:

“I love a woman who knows how to pivot 😘”

@KgomotsoMalul12 asked:

“To do what exactly?”

@4Inside_Edge questioned:

“Radio built on political slops?”

@Asibonge_M remarked:

“This must be fake news.”

@beauchamp_lord laughed:

“Colleen? Radio? 😂”

@Moss2718 appealed:

“Please @Powerfm987, I am raising my clean hands. Hiring politicians with known political and ideological bias may be detrimental in the long run. The broadcast personnel should be neutral without a known political affiliation to appease the wider audience.”

@AntiCor82757066 suggested:

“Let’s destroy this Power FM stokvel. I have not listened to it since Ndlozi came on board. I will never listen to it ever.”

Mzansi reacted to news Colleen Makhubele had reportedly joined Power FM. Image: colleen.makhubele

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi exits Power FM

As Colleen Makhubele reportedly joins Power FM, another former politician is bowing out.

On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had confirmed he was leaving his role as the host of PowerTalk on Power FM.

Unlike in Makhubele's case, Power FM took to its official X (Twitter) account and announced Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's replacement after confirming his departure.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some questioning whether the decision to announce a new host had anything to do with Ndlozi's fiery exchange with Paul O'Sullivan. Some questioned whether Ndlozi's successor was the right fit.

