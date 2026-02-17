On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirmed he was leaving his role as the host of PowerTalk on Power FM

Power FM took to its official X (Twitter) account and announced Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's replacement

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some questioning whether the decision to announce a new host had anything to do with Ndlozi's fiery exchange with Paul O'Sullivan

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left Power FM, and Mondli Makhanya was named as his replacement. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has left his role as the host of Power FM’s popular talk show PowerTalk after a year on air. Ndlozi joined the station as the host of PowerTalk, which airs every weekday from 9 AM to 12 PM, after resigning from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s decision to leave Power FM comes days after he hinted at his next career move in a light-hearted conversation with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi after an interview.

Power FM announces new PowerTalk host as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi exits

IOL reports that Ndlozi confirmed that he was exiting Power FM during a broadcast on Tuesday, 17 February 2026. Taking to its official X (Twitter) account, Power FM announced that South African journalist and former editor-in-chief at City Press, Mondli Makhanya, would take over as the talk show’s host beginning 2 March 2026. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“NEW LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT: South African journalist who has been editor-in-chief of City Press since 2016, Mondli Makhanya, is the new host of #POWERTalk. Makhanya will go live on #POWERTalk from 02 March 2026.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to new PowerTalk host after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leaves

Social media users exploded with reactions. Several netizens weighed in on Ndlozi’s departure and Makhanya’s appointment, while others advised Power FM not to make changes across the board.

Here are some of the comments:

@vinnymavinny cautioned:

“Power FM management, please, whatever you do, don't ever touch Power Drive, Thabiso Kotane's show. We are happy with him, even when one disagrees with him, he will never personalise issues, he allows every listener to express their views, he never cuts listeners off because they disagree with him.”

@MaxwellModiba said:

“Like Ndlozi, everyone knows Mondli Makhanya’s views. This isn’t a neutral conversation; it is a position.”

@invakha asked:

“Do you guys have money or not? The newspaper reports about salaries that were cut during COVID and have never returned to normal. This hiring of big names, is there money?”

@gala_tweets advised:

“Okay. The reason podcasts are on the rise is that they do not obey radio rules, on time slot, type of questions, formalities, etc., it's all laid bare. If you are going to get a seasoned journo, tell him to throw the rule book away! This is what journalism should be anyway.”

@Iamderealskulb1 critiqued:

“Recycling old men all over, why not give a young woman who is qualified and capable of doing this show? Should you need a list of those young and capable, I can provide you anytime, thank you.”

@eliotchauke1 asked:

“Is it because of the Paul O'Silluvan interview?”

Fans reacted after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirmed he was leaving Power FM. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Paul O’Sullivan in heated exchange

Meanwhile, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's announcement that he was leaving Power FM comes hours after he had a heated exchange during an interview with former police reservist Paul O’Sullivan, as reported by Briefly News.

In a recording shared on X (Twitter) on Monday, 16 February 2026, the conversation between Ndlozi and O'Sullivan escalated after a sensitive question.

Source: Briefly News