Evicted housemate Dube Mpendulo opens up about his plans after leaving the Big Brother Mzansi competition

Dube topped social media trends over the weekend when he was the only reality TV star to get evicted from the show

Viewers of the show commented on his exit from the show and his friendship with Koki

Dube plans a date with Koki after 'BBMzansi' exit.



Popular reality TV show Dube Mpendulo discusses his plans with former housemate Kokii Beuzana after leaving the Big Brother Mzansi TV show.

Mpendulo got evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday, 15 February 2026, before Neliswa Ngada, who was booted out of the competition.

Dube Mpendulo previously trended on social media when he rejected fellow housemate Koki on the show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on Sunday, 15 February 2026, that Dube has been evicted from the show.

Sowetan reported on Monday, 16 February 2026, that Dube Mpendulo plans to pursue his connection with Kokii Beuzana, who was evicted from the show last Sunday, 8 February 2026.

Mpendulo says his connection with Koki grew naturally because their beds were next to each other in the reality TV show.

“What started as a chill friendship slowly became more. Now that I’m outside, I’m looking forward to securing our first kota date and seeing where it goes. Honestly, I can’t wait,” he adds.

The 22-year-old also reveals that he's going back to school on Monday, 23 February 2026, to finish his third year in digital arts.

"That’s my priority. I’ll also dip my feet into content creation and continue building my personal brand, but being a celebrity isn’t my end goal,” he shares.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to Dube's eviction

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"He should have solidified his game plan. All the best."

@Busi00744571 said:

"King Wanda nama predictions or should I say manifestations."

@Nco_Nco12 responded:

"Big 6, he was too confident."

@crashout_girlie replied:

"Nisebenzile South Africa."

@Jabu_Bro said:

"Thandeka is next."

@Dzogg23 wrote:

"Ofentse and Dube never saw themselves getting evicted. I hope they learned a lot."

@Mkhuseli_ZA replied:

"He can’t believe he’s gonna watch Que from his home TV."

@Tanaka72764805 reacted:

"This one was the worst. Busy following i-a*s eka Kokii all the way from the bedroom to the kitchen to the swimming pool."

@CvntyAdris said:

"Now, I can't believe Ramona was second to leave. We've got to do more for my girl this time."

@NgobeJabu wrote:

"He was just a number. I loved his calmness. We shall not miss the tights."

@shevsenko said:

"First stop, he’s joining that one with the bums out always."

@Thiba_mowe responded:

"U-Mr 'big 6' himself Madoda!"





