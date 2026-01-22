Yoh, Big Brother Mzansi housemates Dube and Kokii recently made headlines on social media

An online user posted a video of the two stars having a conversation, which ended with Dube rejecting Kokii's advances

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the rejection

'BBMzansi' housemate Dube rejected Kokii's advances. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Bathong, things are just getting at the Big Brother Mzansi house. It hasn't even been a month, and already, there has been a heartbreak, leaving many netizens shocked and curious as to why such has unfolded.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, an online user @XtianMartins shared a clip of Dube and Kokii having a serious and deep conversation by the pool, where they expressed their feelings and Kokii told Dube how she felt about him; however, it all ended up in tears because he rejected her advances.

All this drama happened just hours after Tumi and Buhle B shared a steamy bathroom moment, which also went viral.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens reacted to Kokii's rejection

Shortly after the video of Kokii being rejected by Dube went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@RealMadamCoco said:

"Nicely handled Dube👏🏾. People use ships to hide from giving content."

@Siine911 wrote:

"He didn’t reject her! They were just having an adult int!mate conversation where they both expressed how they felt and how to handle their feelings, then they both told each other that they are not there to ship, just that they happened to feel something deep for each other."

@makhado_ratombo commented:

"Koki is not for the weak. My guy is just intimidated; he doesn’t think he can manage her."

@nkululekopepeta responded:

"Dube is starting to have feelings for Thandeka. They always compliment each other in the diary room and tell each other about those compliments."

@FoundKays replied:

"Eish...Nothing bruises your ego like rejection, especially when you shoot your shot as a woman. I don't think their "friendly relationship" will remain the same after this."

@Classic_OG90 stated:

"I mean, she's naked all the time...The boy knows he's not really the target market. The highest bidder will always come."

@naakorkor_ mentioned:

"Now this is exactly why I'd rather chew a car battery than to confess my feelings to a man! Sorry Kokii."

@BrianGMakhanya shared:

"Kokii, this is brutal to watch. Dube is rejecting her straight up. Things are tough out here, people."

@GlitEdgee said:

"Zulu men abathandi ukushelwa...She was now mad at Thandeka because she was always with Dube. TRIXIE was also rejected by Bravo B, when he said I cannot speak English from am till pm. That was a rejection."

Netizens reacted to Kokii being rejected. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

