Content creator Ntandokazi Mzamo's ex-fiancé, Athini Bashe, allegedly set the record straight about his drama with Mzamo

An online user shared a post of Bashe stating that Ntandokazi wasn't unfaithful to him

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Bashe setting the record straight

Athini allegedly set the record straight. Image: @ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

Yoh, things got a little bit hectic on social media as the ex-fiance of the popular content creator Ntandokazi Mzamo, Athini Bashe, has allegedly decided to set the record straight about the ongoing drama happening between the two of them online.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, an online user @joy_zelda shared an alleged post from Athini of him addressing the rumours of Mzamo cheating on him and her being pregnant.

The post reads:

"Let me quickly address something. Ntandokazi didn't cheat on me, she is not pregnant, and she is not the things you write about so please respect her."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Athini allegedly setting the record straight

Shortly after it was alleged that Athini set the record straight about his saga with Ntandokazi Mzamo on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@aneleflawz said:

"He's trying to win her back by saying all the good things...We have been here too, he's thinking she will say oooh what a sweet man."

@SagewaseSouthAh wrote:

"When you are a fool, you are a fool. Give this clown crocodile meat."

@RabeNgege commented:

"Its a melt down: Go tell your followers to stop talking bad about me, you cant claim to love me but keep quite when people are bashing me. Silence could mean supporting them. Go amd sort this mess out before you tell me about getting back together"

@BongzSibeko responded:

"But she dumped him. That one he can't deny. Reasons for dumping are, however, sketchy and only subject to speculation. To drown all these speculations, our brother must come out and lay everything bare. He can't all of a sudden act private while the relationship was public."

@ledwintetelo replied:

"He cannot tell us what to do when they can't clarify their separation. We will conclude whatever we want until they clear the air. Because we CAN!"

@CyroSneer stated:

"Putting your relationship out there on social media is the last thing a normal person should do. Even celebrities hate their relationships being out there."

@2mins_kissinger shared:

"He is in the denial stage at this point. He will soon come around, regain a clear mind, and get things straight. He is currently in the denial stage."

Netizens reacted to Athini setting the record straight. Image: @ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

Ntandokazi Mzamo allegedly moves on

