Content creator Ntandokazi "Ntando" Mzamo has allegedly found herself a new man following her breakup with her long-term partner, Athini “Bash” Bashe

This comes after the pair released a statement announcing their split just weeks after their engagement, news that sent shockwaves across social media

A photo of Ntando and another man began circulating online, leading to a massive debate about her relationship with Bash and the truth behind the controversial picture

Ntandokazi Mzamo is rumoured to already be seeing someone else after Athini “Bash” Bashe. Images: ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

On to the next one? Ntandokazi "Ntando" Mzamo is rumoured to have found someone else just days after her breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Athini "Bash" Bashe.

The content creators' split has been making waves and major headlines, especially after they shared some big news.

On 2 January 2026, Briefly News reported on the couple's engagement after Bash popped the question and Nando said yes, ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Sadly, it apparently ended in tears weeks later.

The former couple released a joint statement on 10 January, declaring the end of their five-year relationship. And while Bash appears to still be hurting, his former partner is apparently cruising with a new bae.

On Wednesday, 14 January, X (formerly Twitter) user miShumoZA_ shared a photo of Ntando and an unknown man sitting in a car together.

The content creator's outfit was identical to one from her Instagram page on 20 November 2023. While the original post featured selfies of her alone in a car, the mystery man’s version showed Ntando in the passenger seat from his perspective. However, many argued that the picture was fake.

Eagle-eyed online users gathered in the comment section to debunk not only Ntando's alleged new relationship but also the viral photo, believing it to be AI-generated.

What raised alarm bells for many was Ntandokazi's overly petite stature in the photo with her "mystery man," where her head could barely reach the headrest. This was in comparison to her original Instagram photos that showed her natural frame.

Ntandokazi Mzamo allegedly found new love after ending her relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Athini “Bash” Bashe. Image: ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

As the conversation surrounding her apparent breakup from Bash intensifies, Ntandokazi has yet to address the split, let alone her rumoured "bae," only ever pleading with her supporters to report a bogus Facebook page using her name.

Moreover, with their breakup statement removed from their online pages, social media users continue to question whether they truly are broken up or if it's a stunt to finally make their relationship private.

See Ntandokazi Mzamo's rumoured boyfriend below.

Social media reacts to Ntandokazi Mzamo's photo

A handful of people were quick to argue that the picture was fake and AI-generated. Read some of their comments below.

mbuyiselo_sa argued:

"This Photoshop is terrible."

Mavemoatlhodi1 said:

"I think it’s AI, guys, because there's no way."

01bandilev worried:

"Artificial intelligence will be the end of us."

busiswx added:

"This is photoshop cause why does she look like she’s shrinking in the seat?"

Meanwhile, others criticised Ntandokazi Mzamo, claiming that her rumoured "bae" may have always been in the picture.

Vums9c was suggested:

"I guess he was always there behind the scenes."

nonkululeko1402 was shocked:

"Hawu, she's moved on already?"

CastielMarch claimed:

"He was already there."

equaliser7773 added:

"No loyalty in women."

Kelvin Momo allegedly finds love again

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Kelvin Momo and his rumoured new girlfriend.

Over a year after officially ending his relationship with Babalwa M, Momo was pictured cosying up to an unknown woman and appeared to be very happy.

Source: Briefly News