Club DJ and YouTuber Sol Phenduka has shared his views about content creators Bashe and Ntando's split

Phenduka commented on the influencer's breakup on social media on Sunday, 11 January 2026

South Africans and fans of the podcaster also reacted to his comment about the TikToker's breakup

Source: Twitter

Former Kaya FM radio personality and podcaster Sol Pheduka has reacted to social media influencers Ntandokazi Mzamo and Athini Bashe's breakup announcement.

Phenduka, who recently opened up about his gambling addiction, believes that the influencers are making their relationship private.

The podcaster recently had social media buzzing when he was nominated for a radio award after leaving Kaya FM.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star commented on the content creators' split on his X account on Sunday, 11 January 2026.

"Finally, making the relationship private. A great move," said Phenduka.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared on his X account over the weekend that the content creators stated to confirm their split.

The social media influencers announced their mutual separation on 11 January 2026, after dating for almost 5 years and getting engaged a few weeks ago. The pair revealed in a statement that they want to focus on their individual growth and requested privacy.

Social media users respond to the breakup

@Blaq_Ston said:

"Bana manga, they just want people off their backs so they can continue with their relationship in peace."

@sirgoatedza reacted:

"This is what the relationship was lacking."

@BoogieHarrySA commented:

"They bashed me when I posted this last year. They called me names for speaking out on Ntandokazi. The truth has a way of coming out."

@DjangoXtra wrote:

"Women can’t stand hunger; it’s like water and oil. The never mix."

@DjangoXtra responded:

"My goat didn't have to take over. That’s why she cheated."

@alincume_za commented:

"I am not sure what the big fuss is. If this is true, it's normal. People break up. It's not something new. If it's a strategy to make their relationship private, that is also fine; it's none of our business. We move."

@JaySox47 said:

"Private relationships are peaceful because there's just the two of you."

@Miz_Ruraltarain replied:

"What privacy when you dated online and broke up online? I long saw it coming, Thando was always the big madam here."

@Past_2Present wrote:

"Do you think it's a stunt that they haven't really broken up?"

@_ayanda_sengane said:

"They brought us in their lives, now they wanna leave us hanging?"

@VITO_G_Wagon reacted:

"Telling the public that you are now going private is insane."

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News