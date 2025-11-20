Kaya 959 has finally reacted to Sol Phenduka being nominated for this year's radio awards

The radio station's programme manager revealed how proud they were of the podcaster

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Phenduka's nomination

Kaya 959 reacted to Sol Phenduka's nomination.

Source: Instagram

South African popular radio station, Kaya 959, recently stunned many fans after they decided to share their thoughts on Sol Phenduka being nominated for the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards.

According to The Citizen, the radio station team couldn't keep quiet after they learned about the Podcast and Chill podcaster's career milestone, as they thought saying about it would do justice.

The Kaya 959 Programme manager, Maekanya Morotoba, shared with their publication that should the star win the prize, the station would not take it away from him as he earned it through his exceptional work that was recognised.

"Should he win, the award would rightly be his to accept, as it recognises his individual performance. We are pleased to see Sol’s work recognised by the industry. His nomination reflects the contribution he made during his time at Kaya," Morotoba mentioned.

Phenduka's nomination came after he was fired from the station for the remarks he made about Minnie Dlamini. Kaya 959 congratulated the star and others from their station who were also nominated.

They wrote:

"Congratulations to all our incredible presenters, producers and shows for earning nine nominations at the @SARadioAwards! It's a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and hard work poured into every broadcast! Our loyal listeners... Thank you for your support and unwavering love for Kaya 959."

SA reacts to Kaya 959's response

Shortly after the station responded to Sol Phenduka's nomination, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@SetsabeloG said:

"Khuphuka @Solphendukaa buya nayo, we love your work all the way from Eswatini. We call you Tsandzabuntfu this side."

@kabelojobo wrote:

"@gugumfuphi nominated? No surprises there, she's been dropping financial wisdom like it's Black Friday specials. @Solphendukaa being nominated mid suspension, The streets said "we don't care if you're paused, Re Penya Play." All love from Lesotho."

@Motiv88r responded:

"Firstly, I was concerned he was not going to make the list. Glad he did. Now I’m worried why he was put on the list. Your current talent does not trust you for what you did to Sol. If it were not for the job or money, they were going to tell management that this was a fumble."

@PhilanthroJay stated:

"My Sol, my Sol @Solphendukaa, they can’t stain excellence."

