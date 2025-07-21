Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka had social media buzzing on Sunday after the Shaka ILembe episode

Phenduka was criticised by Shaka ILemb e fans on social media for predicting King Dingiswayo's death on the show

Viewers of the popular drama series dragged Phenduka for spoiling next Sunday night's episode

Viewers of the drama series criticised Sol Phenduka after Sunday night's episode. Images:SolPhenduka

Podcaster Sol Phenduka received criticism from Shaka ILembe fans on social media after revealing that actor Thembinkosi Mthembu's character, King Dingiswayo's will probably leave the show next weekend.

Mthembu's character previously made headlines when he poisoned Shaka's father, King Senzangakhona, at the end of season one.

The popular podcaster shared on his X account that actor Thembinkosi Mthembu is probably leaving Shaka ILembe next Sunday, 27 July, as his character got killed by the Ndwandwes in real life.

"Nyambose! What an actor! What an episode!. Sad, it's probably his last episode next week because Dingiswayo got decapitated by Ndwandwe in real life after being captured in Ndwandwe territory. #ShakaiLembeS2," said Phenduka.

Shaka ILembe viewers criticise Sol Phenduka

@2017TheBeast reacted:

"Mr. Thandabantu, you actually didn't thanda (love anyone here). The announcement wasn't necessary, and yes, not everyone knows this real-life history."

@lwandleduma79 commented:

"We all know the story. Shaka came after the Ndwande king and the witch mother escaped. Shaka took the Mthethwa under his kingdom and formed a greater Zulu nation under the Kwabulawayo kraal. He eventually avenged Nyambose omkhulu (older) and burned the witch mother."

@a1sharu said:

"Yeah, but Sol doesn’t know for a fact because it’s a TV show. It’s an assumption because that’s what history tells us is likely going to happen (hence why he said it’s 'probably' the last episode)."

@Candle_Kerese responded:

"Mara Sol, some of us religiously watch this, and we don't know. Why spoil it? Please take my call, kusasa, (tomorrow) please. Yanbhora bro (you bored me bro). Nah, f*ck Sol."

@ChrisExcel102i wrote:

"Hhawu, Sol! How are we going to enjoy it now that you've killed the anticipation? Uyahlupha," (you are a nuisance).

@okay_nico27 said:

"We all know Shaka eventually gets killed as well. But that doesn’t mean you must say, 'he dies next episode.' There’s a big difference between knowing history and spoiling how it plays out on screen. South Africa has 9 languages. Not everyone grew up reading the Zulu history."

@bohloko_m responded:

"Everyone knows that Shaka killed Ntombazi after Ntombazi had killed Nyambose."

@Mafika_TM replied:

"That's why there's no suspense in the series because we already know the story. It's just a documentary."

@Mhayise25 said:

"The comment section. Sol is not spoiling anything. It's basic knowledge that Dingiswayo died."

Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu portrays King Dingiswayo. Images: ThembinkosiMthembu

