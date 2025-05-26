A Podcast and Chill fan didn't take well to the show being dumped by DStv and took matters into their own hands

The enraged supporter disconnected their subscription in solidarity, and even shocked co-host Sol Phenduka

This caused a ripple effect as more chillers cancelled their packages, saying they were better off without DStv

A fan surprised Sol Phenduka by cancelling their DStv subscription for 'Podcast and Chill.' Images: Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

DStv lost a handful of subscribers after the station decided to part ways with Podcast and Chill.

Chillers cut ties to DStv

In the days following DStv's drastic decision to dump Podcast and Chill, diehard fans of the show have not been taking it well.

The decision was sparked by public outrage over the show's controversial founder, MacG's degrading comments about Minnie Dlamini.

In response to DStv's move, one chiller protested by disconnecting their subscription and confirmed that the broadcaster had indeed lost a customer:

"As a chiller, I hereby confirm that I have disconnected @DStv."

Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, reacted in shock at the supporter's decision, which highlighted three things:

The fans' loyalty Their willingness to cut ties with DStv despite many South Africans' dependence on the broadcaster Proof that indeed, MacG is uncancelable

Here's what Mzansi said about the chiller's decision

Fans of the show declared their support for the podcast and MacG, saying DStv was not worth it:

daz_freeman said:

"MacG is bigger than DStv, maybe they don't understand. If they wake up with 1 mil unsubscribers, then what? Anyway, good luck to DStv."

nkanyezi_NK wrote:

"DSTV can go. @DStv, no Podcast & chill, no client. Simple!"

tumelomawayi declared:

"@DSTV can go to hell. Let's see who will lose more."

juniorpatji laughed:

"They are busy begging me to reconnect. Aneva!"

BlackTittan posted:

"I will not be reconnecting. Instead, I will be upgrading my membership on Podcast and Chill."

Meanwhile, others wondered if fans of the show had gone to the extreme to prove their loyalty:

@RamzRsa said:

"This one couldn't even pay R10 on the YouTube channel. MultiChoice is a multi-million-rand empire, with your little R400 for compact, you think you can collapse it? Seriously?"

Adonai641448 added:

"All it’ll take is one Premier League and the gents will be back."

phumlaniphumzaM trolled Sol:

"That time, yours is still active."

Neo08756796 laughed:

"Even you are shocked at how stupid these chillers are."

ndiro247 wrote:

"He will come back when the Premier League resumes."

Amanda du-Pont stands with Minnie Dlamini

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Amanda du-Pont siding with Minnie Dlamini.

This comes after Dlamini was ridiculed by MacG on Podcast and Chill, later followed by public outrage and a formal statement from Minnie addressed to the podcaster.

du-Pont praised Minnie for standing up for her and fellow women previously bullied by MacG on his controversial podcast:

"All you did was defend me. This behaviour of disrespecting women is completely unacceptable. Way too comfortable with vile behaviour towards women."

Source: Briefly News