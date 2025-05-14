"I Stand by You": Amanda Du Pont Responds to Minnie Dlamini’s Statement About MacG
- Media personality Amanda du Pont on Tuesday, 13 May, responded to Minnie Dlamini's statement about MacG's apology
- Du Pont thanked Dlamini for supporting women who were ridiculed by podcaster MacG on his YouTube channel
- MacG topped Twitter trends a week ago when he was summoned to parliament by Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Letsike
Media personality and actress Amanda du Pont has reacted to Minnie Dlamini's statement regarding MacG's remarks on Podcast and Chill.
The brand ambassador comforted Dlamini and thanked her for previously defending her against the podcaster.
The former Skeem Saam actress commented on Dlamini's statement on Tuesday, 13 May on her Instagram story.
Du Pont wrote: "All you did was defend me. This behaviour of disrespecting women is completely unacceptable. Way too comfortable with vile behaviour towards women."
The former Isono actress also apologised to Dlamini for the nasty comments she received from the Podcast and Chill host.
Entertainment news channel Mdnnewss shared Minnie Dlamini's statement on Tuesday, 13 May, where she criticises MacG.
Dlamini revealed on her Instagram that she received an apology from Podcast and Chill via their attorneys.
The actress added: "All I did was defend the dignity and integrity of a fellow woman in the industry against vile and objectifying remarks about her."
The media personality also denied making any negative comments about the podcaster in the past.
South Africans react to Minnie Dlamini's statement
@BafanaSurprise said:
"I called out MacG for what he did. As a Chiller I didn’t coddle his behaviour. MacG apologised and invited Minnie Dlamini for peace talking. And if Minnie Dlamini isn’t willing to have peace, then the other chillers who chose to sympathise with her, will now fully support MacG. Because this isn’t about an apology anymore, she is just selfish. This is someone who isn’t innocent at all, we’ve watched her make remarks about the likes of Khune and MacG!"
@ZizinjaAbelungu replied:
"An Apology has been issued, what more does she want now? Money?"
@ThisIsColbert said:
"She waited for MacG to apologize and admit he was wrong? An apology can imply responsibility or regret, it’s not always a direct admission of guilt in a legal context, good luck, Minnie."
@Prof_Zigmeister wrote:
"Mac didn’t see this trap. Apologizing means admitting guilt, if not, why the apology? Check mate. In any confrontation, the moment you say ‘sorry’ you get smacked cause you’ve shown a sign of weakness. Tension and unknown standpoints are basic defense mechanisms in a battle. Land mines. Let your enemy punch you first to determine their strength. This ‘be the bigger person’ bullsh*t will get you smacked."
Parliament to summon MacG over Minnie Dlamini comments as government considers legal action
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike condemned MacG's remarks about Minnie Dlamini, calling them an example of online gender-based violence.
Steve Letsike also vowed to ensure that MacG appears before Parliament to answer for his actions and revealed that she will report him to Constitutional and statutory bodies.
Netizens reacted with mixed opinions with some applauding the Deputy Minister while others believe the government should focus on more serious issues .
