Minnie Dlamini Fires Back at Online Allegations: “I Did Not Speak About Khune’s Private Parts”
- Minnie Dlamini is setting the record straight after MacG's derogatory comments, announcing her intent to pursue legal action
- The actress denied allegations of calling MacG a rapist and making inappropriate comments about her ex, Itumeleng Khune, on social media
- Fans reacted, with some defending Minnie, while others threatened to expose alleged evidence of her controversial statements
Minnie Dlamini is finally setting the record straight on social media. The star responded to MacG's apology, announcing that she wants to pursue legal action against the controversial podcaster who made nasty comments about her.
Minnie Dlamini responds to online allegations
Minnie Dlamini has poured cold water on allegations that she called Podcast & Chill host MacG a rapist. Minnie also denied that she made jokes about her former lover, Itumeleng Khune's privates.
The statement came after the actress was dragged on social media for threatening to sue MacG over the derogatory comment he made about Minnie on an episode of Podcast & Chill. Fans accused Minnie of having double standards because nothing was done when she allegedly called MacG a rapist or when she spoke about Khune, but she is suing MacG despite his apology.
Taking to the X (Twitter) page on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, Minnie Dlamini debunked the allegations. She said she never said those things that she was being accused of saying. The tweet read:
"I did not call anyone a rapist nor did I speak about Khune’s private parts. Stop spreading lies to justify nonsense."
Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's post
Social media users rushed to The Honeymoon actress' timeline to share their thoughts. Some are claiming Minnie said those horrible things about Khune and MacG and are threatening to bring out the receipts.
Others are commending the star for standing her ground and not letting social media trolls scare her into silence.
@Ketso28 said:
"The best thing was to remain silent on Twitter. Worst place to come & defend yourself."
@TheSituationZA commented:
"I’ve always said this, but people will ALWAYS put words into people's mouths💔"
@Yogetta_ZA said:
"You did, we have evidence, Minnie."
@BesterRick1 commented:
"Stand your ground, sister, and stop replying to nonsense. Deal with them with your lawyers 🗞️📜"
@Mpumieh19 shared:
"I asked them to show me where you say that, and there was no answer.... I stand with you, MaDlamini."
@KabeloMak_ added:
"Lol, wait, the evidence is coming, you are about to lose this case in the court of public opinion."
@Pole1803 said:
"Stand your ground, we are with you✊there are many clips on the internet of what Macg has been saying about you to humiliate you. Leave fools alone. They will say anything to further degrade you on behalf of that foolish man called MacG."
Minnie Dlamini hints at divorce party after recent breakup
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Minnie Dlamini can't wait for her divorce from her ex-husband and baby daddy, Quinton Jones, to get finalised. The former The Wild actress, who recently split with celebrity surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, recently hinted she wants to throw a divorce party.
The TV producer jokingly shared on her Instagram story on Monday, 12 May, that she would like to throw a divorce party once her divorce has been finalised.
