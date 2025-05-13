Two organisations, Somandla Clothing and the Nduduzo Memela Foundation, have announced that they would withdraw the complaint against MacG from the Human Rights Commission

Minnie Dlamini has revealed her intentions to pursue legal action against MacG after she rejected his public apology and invitation to come on Podcast And Chill

Social media users are split by this decision, with people defending MacG, saying Minnie does not have a case, while others want the podcaster to be held accountable for his actions

Podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka have fewer problems on their plates. Two organisations decided to withdraw the complaints they laid against the podcasters to the Human Rights Commission.

Complaints against macG withdrawn

After Minnie Dlamini released a statement defending herself from the unsavoury remarks made by MacG about her hygiene, an organisation named the Bipartite Alliance chose to stand firmly beside her.

Somandla Clothing and the Nduduzo Memela Foundation laid complaints to the HRC in support of Dlamini. However, after taking matters into her own hands, the organisations decided it was best to withdraw and let Minnie fight her case.

"We sincerely thank Ms. Minnie Dlamini for recognising our advocacy in defending her dignity. Effective immediately, the Bipartite Alliance will withdraw our complaint against Mr MacGyver "Mac G" Mukwevho from the South African Human Rights Commission, pursuant to Section 13(2) of the SAHRC Act 40 of 2013, to support Ms. Dlamini's independent legal proceedings under Sections 9 and 10 of the Constitution.

"Somandla Clothing and the Nduduzo Memela Foundation remain fully committed to protecting the rights of women and children in South Africa through sustained advocacy and strategic efforts."

Mzansi reacts to case withdrawal

This is what Mzansi had to say about MacG's drama with the HRC and Minnie Dlamini:

@Musa94868016 stated:

"MacG was out of order. You don't say that in public. He insults people abakukhuzayo. Then apologise later? Nooo."

@DouglassKlass 98 said:

"Soon they will be marching to Union Building for victory just like EFF minions."

@ScelloG replied:

"We are only laughing at them. They are the laughing stock, not MacG."

Minnie Dlamini denies calling MacG a rapist

Following her statement, Minnie Dlamini fired back at Twitter rumours that she said MacG was a rapist. She also denied ever mentioning Itumeleng Khune's private parts.

"I did not call anyone a rapist nor did I speak about Khune’s private parts. Stop spreading lies to justify nonsense."

This comes after people called her a hypocrite after MacG's remarks, however, she said she never mentioned these things.

MacG not intimidated by Mzansi celebs

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG and Sol Phenduka were seemingly unbothered by the cancel culture noise. The stars laughed the drama off, saying they are not intimidated by any local celebrities.

“I’m not intimidated by these celebrities, screw all of them. They’ve done nothing for me.”

In the last episode of Podcast And Chill, they discussed Cassper Nyovest ignoring Sol Phenduka and Minnie Dlamini.

