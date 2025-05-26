‘Podcast & Chill’ Host MacG Speaks Out After Being Dumped by DStv: “They Didn’t Renew Our Contract”
- Macgyver Mukwevho, aka MacG, broke his silence after DStv ended their partnership by not renewing his podcast contract for Podcast & Chill
- MacG revealed that the contract termination affected both him and fellow creator Lasizwe, while fans reacted with mixed feelings, some vowing to continue supporting MacG online or cancel their DStv subscriptions
- Social media users emphasised that MacG remains influential and financially secure through other content deals, asserting that DStv needs MacG more than he needs them
Controversial podcaster Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG has broken his silence after he was dumped by DStv. MacG's Podcast & Chill was among the few podcasts that were given a platform by DStv.
MacG explains contract with DStv
MacG and DStv's partnership was short-lived after the broadcasting giant allegedly failed to renew the controversial media personality's contract. Fans believe MacG was axed from DStv over his derogatory statement about Minnie Dlamini. The company issued a statement during the heat of the issue and distanced itself from MacG.
Speaking in a post shared on X by @_mashesha on X (Twitter) on Monday, 26 May 2025, MacG explained that his partnership with DStv was ending because the contract was not renewed. He also revealed that fellow content creator Lasizwe's contract was not renewed for another season.
Fans react to MacG's explanation
Social media users shared mixed reactions to MacG's explanation. Many said they did not care about MacG and DStv's partnership ending because they will stream his shows online. Others even revealed that they were cancelling their subscription with the broadcaster because of MacG.
Chillers are sure that MacG does not need DStv and his podcast, Podcast & Chill, which was South Africa's most-streamed podcast on Spotify in 2024, will continue to thrive without the DStv partnership.
@SagewaseSouthAh commented:
"He still has 3 other channels playing on DSTV MacG is inevitable 🔥🔥🔥 DSTV needs MacG, not the other way around."
@Okmalumdes wrote:
"As long as PNC and Spreading Humours are there, this means he’s getting money😂that’s why he doesn’t wanna bash them for not renewing the Podcast and Chill contract."
@fency007 wrote:
"Lol, he knows he is still eating through other podcasts from his network."
@lilsunofgod said:
"DStv needed MacG, not the other way around."
@Sandyphil311960 added:
"This is what corporations do. They get you hooked on the money and use it to control you and your content, so MacG doesn't subscribe to that."
MacG spotted driving R2.5 million Mercedes-Benz
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MacG's net worth is being questioned on social media after the controversial podcaster was spotted driving a luxurious Mercedes-Benz. A video of the star cruising on the freeway has gone viral online.
A video of the Podcast and Chill founder driving a convertible Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG, allegedly estimated to cost R2.5 million, has left social media users speechless. Many said the media personality is wealthy, but he doesn't flaunt his wealth on the timeline like other celebrities do.
