MacG’s net worth is being questioned after a viral video showed him driving a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG, estimated at around R2.5 million

Social media users reacted with surprise, noting that MacG keeps his wealth low-key compared to other celebrities

Fans praised MacG’s financial status, with many saying he is richer than most South African celebrities despite not flaunting his money publicly

MacG's net worth is being questioned on social media after the controversial podcaster was spotted driving a luxurious Mercedes-Benz. A video of the star cruising on the freeway has gone viral online.

MacG was spotted driving a luxurious car.

Is MacG super rich?

Controversial South African podcaster MacG is making headlines once again, at least this time it's not about throwing jabs at fellow celebrities or being ditched by DStv a few weeks after their historic agreement.

A video of the Podcast and Chill founder driving a convertible Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG, allegedly estimated to cost R2.5 million, has left social media users speechless. Many said the media personality is wealthy, but he doesn't flaunt his wealth on the timeline like other celebrities do.

The clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @Rolly_KG, who also took a jab at those who have been trying to cancel MacG in the past weeks over his sentiments about Minnie Dlamini and DStv for ending its contract with the podcaster. The caption read:

"MacG's haters and DSTV were found shaking."

Fans react to video of MacG's car

Social media users seemed shocked that the media personality drives an expensive car. Many noted how MacG tries not to discuss his wealth on social media.

Some Chillers even argue that MacG was richer than most celebrities in South Africa.

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"My Goat will wear one pair of slippers the whole year, but the bank account is equal to Black Coffee."

@RNetshivhazwau wrote:

"And he will come to the podcast and tell us the car he wants is a Jimny😂😂😂😂"

@Since_The_90s noted:

"Sol always says Mac G is loaded."

@BlvckScvleOle said:

"See that ladies, he can afford 10 slay queens, so next time y'all start talking, just remember this video."

@Meme Museum South Africa wrote:

"Just for clarity, a second-hand SL63 retails for over R2 million 😁 I don't even wanna see the price for a new one 🙈"

@Xolani Xoske Mahlangu added:

"Sol always tries to give us hints that MacG got money."

@Dukes Rababalela said:

"MacG will still deny that he drives an SL63 😂😂😂"

Fans have reacted to a video of MacG driving an expensive Mercedes-Benz.

