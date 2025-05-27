DStv ended their partnership with MacG by not renewing the contract for Podcast & Chill

MacG and his Podcast and Chill co-hosts discussed potential replacements with the former mocking L-Tido

Several netizens supported MacG's comments about L-Tido, while others pointed out that he was low-key endorsing him

MacG mocked L-Tido after DStv dumped 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: macgunleashed, l_tido

Source: Instagram

Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, took a jab at fellow podcaster L-Tido after DStv dumped Podcast and Chill. Podcast and Chill was one of the podcasts that were given a platform on DStv.

MacG takes jab at L-Tido after being dropped by DStv

During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday 26 May on YouTube, MacG and his co-hosts Ghost Lady and Sol Phenduka, discussed their removal from DStv. The trio also discussed who would be the best replacement for Podcast and Chill on DStv after MacG posed the question.

In a snippet of the episode shared by social media user @ThisIsColbert, Ghost Lady suggested a number of podcasts that would be great replacements. She suggested The Load Shed Podcast hosted by Josh & Chux while Sol Phenduka suggested Engineer Your Life podcast hosted by Lungelo KM.

MacG took a swipe at L-Tido and sparking laughter from his co-hosts.

“Imagine L-Tido replaces us? Oh, gosh,” MacG said.

He went on to declare that he’d cancel his DStv subscription if L-Tido was chosen as their replacement.

“I’m cancelling my subscription if that happens,” he added.

Sol Phenduka initially thought MacG was subscribed to L-Tido’s podcast, to which he clarified that he was referring to DStv and added that he wouldn't waste his subscription on L-Tido.

“I’m not gonna waste my subscribe button like that. Come on now. What’s wrong with you?” he clarified.

MacG suggested thatThe Tswyza Show would be a great replacement if it followed the proper podcast structure.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to MacG trolling L-Tido

In the comments, netizens agreed with MacG’s sentiments about the L-Tido Podcast and threatened to cancel their DStv subscriptions too. Others suggested that MacG was vouching for L-Tido but didn’t want to make it obvious.

Here are some of the comments:

@Ledile_Ron agreed:

“Same here, I will cancel mine too!”

@phumlani_ngubo6 suggested:

“Am I the only one who saw this on a back flip that MacG is actually vouching for L-Tido Ngendlela eziphansi but trying by all means not to make it too obvious🤔”

@jagalaasMa said:

“MacG is smart. He is actually putting him on indirectly.”

@PriddyUglee asked:

“Did he lie though? 😂”

@Sir_Lee_M joked:

“And just like that @DStv might just put him on 🤣”

MacG took a swipe at L-Tido after 'Podcast and Chill' was removed from DStv. Image: l_tido, mikeymuzik

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka defends L-Tido

Meanwhile, Podcast and Chill previously showed love to L-Tido following the explosive interview that got Scotts Maphuma cancelled.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka defended the L-Tido Podcast after DJ Maphorisa blamed it for financial losses.

Sol Phenduka challenged DJ Maphorisa to take accountability instead of blaming podcasts after Scotts Maphuma was cancelled.

Sol challenged the Lawd Phori to name one artist whose career was destroyed by a podcast. In turn, Phenduka named musicians whose careers had soared after appearing on Podcast and Chill.

Source: Briefly News