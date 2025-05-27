Podcaster and former reality TV star Sol Phenduka has addressed reports that he drives a Kia

Phenduka's reaction comes after Podcast and Chill host MacG was spotted driving a Mercedes-Benz

The Chillers are curious about Sol Phenduka's car and asked for pictures after spotting MacG's R2.5 million car

Sol Phenduka reacts to rumours he drives a Kia. Images: SolPhenduka

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host, and broadcaster Sol Phenduka has reacted to social media rumours that he drives a Kia.

This comes after Phenduka's co-host MacG Mukwevho was spotted driving a R2.5 million Mercedes-Benz convertible over the weekend.

Social media user @properous_mpho wrote: "Lmao and Sol drives a Kia? Diabolical."

Phenduka replied: "How are you going to make this about me and what I drive? I'm very happy with my ride."

According to the Chillers, Phenduka reportedly drives a Kia Sportage GT Line which costs about R730 000.

Fans of the Kaya 959 radio personality requested to see pictures of his car after spotting MacG's R2.5 million Mercedes Benz this weekend.

@BulawayoForever replied:

"Sol is pulling big moves investment-wise, don't undermine Phenduka."

@Mzansi_Observer wrote:

"People get so obsessed with defining a person by what they have. What car they drive, as if we all wake up for the same thing each morning. It's sad that our lives are dominated by consumerism and comparing liabilities."

@tee_makota responded:

"Do you even know the cost of Sol’s ride? You are so ignorant."

@_2020Virgin wrote:

"What's diabolical about driving a Kia?"

@Clyde_Nuro said:

"Priorities differ bro, and what's wrong with a Kia? Y'all are too dumb for this world."

@Thokozani_MM defended Phenduka and said:

"Sportage GT Line isn’t cheap either."

@SolemnonGod also defended the podcast and said:

"Sol's car is more than R700k."

@eyrslovesit replied:

"Ya'll cav (have you seen) a Kia Sportage GT-Line mara? Respect Kia."

@don_samN wrote:

"One thing about Soliyolis, social pressure does nothing to him. Ninja will wear some T-shirt someone gave to him."

@headaches28 responded:

"Bro your Kia is quite an expensive car and a big milestone jealous aside. Let no one convince you otherwise."

@Geen16248938 responded:

"Yaz (you know) such comments really make me understand why the South African government had to reduce the pass mark to 30%. I really understand now."

@mpho_seremane wrote:

"Lol, who has a problem driving a Kia? For as long as he can afford a car and fuel, he's good."

@tumi_kennaTumi responded:

"How's that diabolical? From misogynist to diabolical, the list goes on."

'Podcast and Chill' fans want to see Sol Phenduka's car. Images: Macgunleashed and SolPhenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka responds to backlash over Minnie Dlamini hate: “Can I live”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that South African radio host Solomzi "Sol" Phenduka recently responded to backlash about him hating Minnie Dlamini.

This came after the star and Mac G had some nasty remarks to say about the media personality on their podcast.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sol Phenduka's response.

Source: Briefly News