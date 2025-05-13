Sol Phenduka clapped back at DJ Maphorisa for his comments after Scotts Maphuma's controversial interview on L-Tido's podcast

In a video shared on social media, the Podcast and Chill co-host also defended L-Tido and pointed out that he tried to stop Scotts Maphuma

Sol Phenduka challenged DJ Maphorisa to name one artist whose career was destroyed by a podcast, while he named musicians who benefitted after appearing on Podcast and Chill

Sol Phenduka responded to DJ Maphorisa's criticism of podcasts. Image: solphenduka, scotts_maphuma, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka isn’t taking DJ Maphorisa’s criticism of podcasts lightly. DJ Maphorisa blamed podcasts after Scotts Maphuma faced the wrath of Mzansi after his explosive interview on L-Tido’s podcast.

Sol Phenduka blasts DJ Maphorisa for blaming podcasts

In a snippet of a Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on YouTube on Monday, 12 May, Sol Phenduka blasted DJ Maphorisa for blaming podcasts instead of taking accountability.

Social media user @ThisIsColbert shared the snippet on X on Monday, 12 May. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Sol Phenduka responded to DJ Maphorisa for blaming podcasts for Scotts Maphuma’s verbal diarrhoea as he stands by L-Tido: ♥️♥️♥️ ‘These podcasts are messing up our bags. I wish they knew the damage they’re causing emotionally and financially,’ — Maphorisa.”

Phenduka and his co-hosts MacG and Ghost Lady discussed the Scotts Maphuma drama. Sol Phenduka brought up DJ Maphorisa’s comments about podcasts destroying artists’ careers.

Sol challenged Maphorisa to name one person whose career was destroyed by a podcast. He clarified that artists are their own worst enemies.

“Imagine him blaming this on the podcasts? How about some accountability bro? Name one artist whom a podcast ruined their careers? It’s obviously something they would have said,” he explained.

Sol Phenduka defended L-Tido, saying that he tried to stop Scotts Maphuma from running his mouth, but the Amapiano artist didn’t take the hint and continued slamming his fans.

“Why didn’t he say, ‘artists mess up their own income after speaking recklessly on a podcast?’. Accountability. Don’t blame podcasts, bro. L-Tido didn’t do anything. In fact, he was even trying to reel him in. So, how is that the podcast’s fault?” Phenduka said.

Sol Phenduka went on to list the artists who benefited from being on Podcast and Chill. He revealed that Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine, benefited after confronting Thakgi and his Piano Pulse co-hosts over their comments about Gigi Lamayne.

Watch the video below:

Sol Phenduka blasted DJ Maphorisa for blaming podcasts. Image: djmaphorisa, solphenduka

Source: Instagram

MacG reveals WhatsApp group of celebs plotting his downfall

Briefly News reported that MacG claimed a group of South African celebrities is planning his downfall during the Podcast and Chill episode, which aired on YouTube on Monday, 12 May.

The Podcast and Chill co-host stunned his fans when he shared that Cassper Nyovest is in the WhatsApp group.

This isn't surprising considering that MacG called Cassper Nyovest a washed-up rapper who should consider retiring from music. He said this while criticising Cassper's single Kusho Bani.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News