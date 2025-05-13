Poet Ntsiki Mazwai is trending after taking a jab at Sol Phenduka on X, following the resurfacing of an old post that sparked renewed attention

The two have a long history of online spats dating back to 2022, and their feud has played out publicly through accusations of cowardice and personal insults

Will Podcast and Chill with MacG host Sol Phenduka clap back after being trolled by Ntsiki Mazwai amid his recent viral clip?

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is making headlines after she took a swipe at ‘pan-throwing’ Sol Phenduka in a now-viral X post.

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai goes after Podcast and Chill host Sol Phenduka. Images: ntsikimazwai / Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

Thanks to her huge social media following, she often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

Ntsiki Mazwai takes a swipe at Sol Phenduka

Mazwai, who has had a string of online spats with a host of celebrities, didn’t waste any time putting Sol Phenduka in order after popular X user @mare_wena reposted Mazwai’s post dated 27 May and seemingly shared a cryptic caption.

Against the post, Mazwai was quick to make it known that Sol Phenduka should be sent to AA, which is an abbreviation of Alcoholics Anonymous.

It is an organisation for people who are alcoholics and want to cure themselves of this habit. Fans have since flooded online with their two cents.

This has been quite a week for the radio host who found himself being roasted after Cassper Nyovest ignored him after he bumped into him last week.

In the trending clip, Cassper Nyovest stands on business and pays a visibly drunk Sol dust, despite his efforts to get the rapper’s attention.

Ntsiki Mazwai and Sol Phenduka's online spats

This is not the first time Sol Phenduka has exchanged social media blows with Mazwai. In 2022, Ntsiki Mazwai trolled Sol Phenduka for only being ‘bold’ when he gossips.

She made this known after Podcast and Chill with MacG hosted YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase despite making damning allegations about her online.

Ntsiki Mazwai posted on X:

“There is the strong and bold Sol Phenduka when he gossips about Mihlali ... and the quiet church mouse he becomes when Mihlali is in the room."

Last year, the Podcast and Chill with MacG host went after Mazwai after she agreed with influencer Cyan Boujee that the Phenduka looked like a “dark blue blob fat fish.”

Not letting it slide, Sol Phenduka shared a clapback with Mazwai, who has been trolled online over the years for avoiding showers.

Sol Phenduka posted:

"The one day ugeza, ugezela mna?"

Ntsiki Mazwai's online spat with Sol Phenduka always makes headlines. Image: @ntsikimazwai

Source: Twitter

In recent years, Sol Phenduka fans have caught some strays. Ntsiki Mazwai once took a swipe at Podcast and Chill with MacG listeners.

She posted:

“There is no depth or intellectual content. It is just loud laughing at stupid things. Chillers are airheads.”

Ntsiki Mazwai claps back at Sol Phenduka

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai took to X fireback at Sol Phenduka after he trolled her online.

Mazwai quickly called the radio host and producer to order after he mocked her for siding with influencer Cyan Boujee, who had likened him to a "dark blue blobfish."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News