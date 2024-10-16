MacG's upcoming book, Uncancelable: The Rise of MacG , is set to launch on 21 October 2024, as announced on social media

The Podcast & Chill host has been in the spotlight recently after being sued by stars like Nkosazana Daughter and Rosie Motene

Fans on social media expressed excitement for the book, with some anticipating its release and others criticising MacG's approach

Controversial podcaster Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, has announced the launch date for his upcoming book, Uncancelable: The Rise of MacG.

Fans can't wait for MacG's book, ‘Uncancelable: The Incredible Rise of MacG’. Image: @macgunleashed

MacG's new book set to launch soon

The wait for Podcast & Chill host MacG's book Uncancelable: The Rise of MacG is finally over. The outspoken podcast has been trending for all the wrong reasons lately after being sued by several stars, including Nkosazana Daughter and Rosie Motene.

The news about Uncancelable: The Rise of MacG's launching on 21 October 2024 was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post read:

"Mac G is set to launch his new book titled 'Uncancelable: The Incredible Rise of Mac G'. The book will be available at Exclusive Books on the 21st of October 2024."

Social media users excited about MacG's new book

The star's fans are counting the days to the book's release date. Many vowed they would get a copy of the most awaited book in South Africa.

@khandizwe_chris said:

"Definitely getting a copy 💯"

@WrongTurnNorth commented:

"He is now being arrogant and putting a target on his back. If he releases the book, it will be the begging of a decline for him."

@TheRealSmomoh added:

"I'll need an eBook."

@EpicSolaris said:

"Good for him."

Mac G apologises to Nkosazana Daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African podcaster Mac G has shared an update regarding what he said about Nkosazana Daughter on Podcast and Chill.

The controversial Mac G has made headlines once again on social media after he weighed in on Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba’s rape saga. Recently, the podcaster sincerely apologised to Nkosazana Daughter live on his podcast for previously claiming that the singer’s daughter was not Sir Trill’s but Master KG’s.

