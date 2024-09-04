Podcaster Mac G will be launching his book, Uncancelable: The Rise of Mac G, in October 2024

The book is about the celebration of his milestone with Podcast and Chill and also about his journey in podcasting

The controversial podcaster posted about his upcoming book on his Instagram page

Mac G is set to launch his book in October. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The South African podcaster Mac G will celebrate his milestone and the journey of his podcast, Podcast and Chill, with something that all his fans and supporters will enjoy.

Mac G set to launch a book about his podcasting journey

The controversial Mac G happily announced on social media that he will launch his book, Uncancelable: The Rise of Mac G.

The book celebrates his significant milestones with Podcast and Chill and the challenges he faced during his podcasting journey.

Mac G posted about the book launch on his Instagram page and mentioned that he will launch it in October 2024.

He wrote:

"He Ndaa‼️ We’re happy to announce the release of MacG's Book. #Uncancelable #UncancelablebyMacG. This book was created to celebrate the great milestone of the podcast and MacG journey and give all upcoming broadcasters and podcasters a clear understanding of our network and its founder. Pre-order your copy by clicking on the link 🔗 on our Bio. Khezwo."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Mac G

Many netizens on social media congratulated the controversial podcaster on his upcoming book. See some of the comments below:

teenasheh wrote:

"C'mon Mzansi give this guy his flowers."

andy_mautle said:

"Levels…MacG has evolved and continues to..as a book lover I’m very excited about this...Nikolaos Kirkinis is a great writer, amongst the books I have read are: The curse of Teko Modise, Zola Mohobe & Mmamelodi Sundowns story...now this."

phemomashiqa commented:

"From being fired to writing books never give up."

tintswalontso mentioned:

"I hope it will be on Amazon."

miam_ormuse responded:

"You can't keep a good man down."

MacG sets record straight about his show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared MacG's statement clarifying that his podcast was not responsible for guests' comments.

This after Podcast and Chill faced a lawsuit, in which Mac emphasised that the show's disclaimer protected him legally.

