Podcast and Chill host, MacG recently discussed the people hating on his show

Mac said he was okay with people outgrowing the show, saying there was nothing wrong with moving on

This after he got heat for dissing L-Tido's podcast, who, in turn, bashed them for the uncalled-for comments

MacG and Sol Phenduka addressed the people constantly throwing shade and hating on their podcast, saying there was nothing wrong if they stopped watching.

MacG and Sol Phenduka address the haters

Following the backlash they received for sending jabs at other creators, Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka finally broke their silence.

Briefly News reported on L-Tido's message to MacG for taking jabs at him and his podcast, saying he didn't appreciate the comments.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert posted a snippet from the latest episode, where Mac and Sol addressed the people who claim to have outgrown the podcast because it's not the same anymore:

"The one thing that must never change is the content. Once the content changes, it's over for the podcast. And if you've outgrown the podcast, there's nothing wrong with that."

Sol added, saying a friend that introduced him to the show admitted to outgrowing it too, saying it was okay to move on:

L-Tido reacts after MacG calls his baby mama

It wasn't long before the feud between MacG and L-Tido intensified to a point where baby mamas were involved.

In a recent Podcast and Chill episode, Mac was seen doubling down on his comments about Tido, going as far as calling the rapper's baby mama to make him back off.

Briefly News reported on Tido trolling MacG online, claiming that he lied about calling the mother of his son, and instead spoke on the phone with a random girl.

This sparked mixed reactions about MacG's character, where many netizens began seeing the controversial podcaster in a completely different light.

Sol Phenduka confronts L-Tido

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka confronting L-Tido.

This after the rapper dragged Podcast and Chill for taking jabs at him and his show, with Sol claiming he never participated.

