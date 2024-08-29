The South African amapiano star Aymos recently previewed his upcoming album Impilo

The Izenzo hitmaker shared the cover of his album on his Instagram page and announced that he would drop it on Friday, 30 August 2024

Speaking to Briefly News, Aymos reflected on the experience of having to collaborate with the artists who guided him throughout his career

Vocalist Aymos is set to drop his highly-anticipated album. Image: @aymos_shili

The South African singer and songwriter Aymos has something in store for his fans and followers to enjoy and dance to during the summer season.

Aymos previews his upcoming album Impilo

The wait is finally over, as the Briefly Entertainment Awards winner, Aymos, the voice behind some of South Africa's biggest hits, is due to release his highly awaited album Impilo.

The Fatela hitmaker recently previewed his Summer 2024 upcoming album on his Instagram page, where he also shared the art cover. Aymos will release the music on Friday, 30 August 2024.

He wrote:

"My album drops on the 30th August #impilo."

See the post below:

Aymos and his team also hosted an exclusive album listening session for his friends, family, and the media on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. The South African comedian Tall A$S Mo was the MC for the night.

Speaking to Briefly News, Aymos expressed his gratitude for having to collaborate on this album with artists who have groomed him throughout his career.

He said:

"It feels like yesterday that I dreamed of being an artist and collaborating with everyone who has guided me in my career. The concept for my album Impilo comes from capturing my life journey from childhood, family life, and work hardships to finally giving birth to Impilo."

Fans can't wait for the album to drop

Many of his fans and followers were excited and expressed how they couldn't wait for him to drop the project. See some of the comments below:

teebowtshabalala_ wrote:

"Can't wait for good music. Healing music. Music that moves and motivates."

mchefana_the_cook said:

"A great dish takes time to serve, we been waiting for what you been cooking."

soul.uette responded:

"I can't wait grootman."

the_market_sniper_ replied:

"We are covered for the whole summer dankie Mpilo."

flexrabanyan commented:

"Souls are about to heal."

