Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently responded to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's new romantic relationship with Rachel John

This comes after the rugby player confirmed his divorce to the mother of his children, Rachel Kolisi

South Africans took to social media to respond to the viral videos and photos of the rugby star's recent vacation with John

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Siya Kolisi dating another Rachel. Image: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Popular radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo left Mzansi buzzing on social media over the weekend when he responded to videos and photos of Siya Kolisi with his new girlfriend, Rachel John.

The Kaya FM breakfast host previously left his fans puzzled when he reacted to Kolisi giving his shorts to his young fans at the stadium.

Dhlomo's comments come after the Springbok captain and John confirmed their romance during a vacation in Victoria Falls, in Zimbabwe, over the weekend.

The radio personality took to his X account on Saturday, 10 January 2026, to comment on the rugby player dating another Rachel after his ex-wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He must have tattooed the name on his body or something," said Dhlomo.

In the viral video shared by social media user @SaneleNkosi on X on Saturday, 10 January 2026, Kolisi is seen vacationing in Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe with his new girlfriend, Rachel John.

Social media users react to the clips

@SIBUSISONyaka commented:

"I think he has a type lol. He tasted it once and never looked black."

@MahlatsiBo35492 reacted:

"Bro just doesn't wanna go black. I mean, we have Rachel Kunutu."

@Roman_Soy40 replied:

"Gotta stick with it!"

@malcolmt_k wrote:

"He is used to calling that name, if you know what I mean."

@MenaceDisguised said:

"Now that the name must be put to good use."

@pdmangava replied:

"Interesting, finally South Africans are now Africans."

@jolisiK reaced:

"It's a requirement to date him."

@EvidenceMudau1 said:

"You are very wrong for that, my lord."

@MaGatsheni50 wrote:

"From 1 Rachel to another."

LetsoaloRant reacted:

"Just get a Rachel, let's be painful."

@Mthoko_Maj wrote:

"Easy transition."

@Past_2Present replied:

"Him looking for a new girlfriend, 'Sorry, is your name Rachel?'"

BevestZM wrote:

"He looks like he did it. His face checks out!"

@SheWolftc responded:

"It makes sense."

@KaraboJavas said:

"Nah, that’s his spec. Even the face is similar to the last one.'

@iam_sbuda01 replied:

"Are you saying he is only supposed to date South African women?"

@KuneneTicky wrote:

"Is Siya trying to mend the social fences between these two nations? Otherwise, kutheni?"

@DSNhlapo said:

"Or doesn’t wanna call out the wrong name, you know!?"

Sizwe Dhlomo makes fun of a video of Siya Kolisi dating a second Rachel. Images: SiyaKolisi and RachelKolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi gives shorts to a young boy in a video, South Africa moved

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi had a heart-warming exchange with a young fan that went viral.

The rugby star showed his personable side after Springbok vs Ireland in an effort to make sure a young supporter would not forget their interaction.

The video of the Springboks captain received a lot of love as people got to see his gentle side.

Source: Briefly News