A throwback photo of Mpho Popps has been making rounds, with people comparing him to an ANC member

Mpho Popps was recently compared to politician Gwede Mantashe, with a user joking about a young photo of him with his daughter, Imani

South Africans online responded to the photo with many people being confused as to whether Mpho and Mantashe might be related

Mpho Popps is never escaping the Gwede Mantashe joke. The comedian was recently compared to an African National Congress (ANC) member.

An X user joked, saying the young Mpho Popps was Gwede Mantashe, a joke that has been making the rounds online.

@LeratoPillayZA wrote, "The young Communist: Gwede Mantashe. When he was still humble and fighting for freedom in the Eastern Cape."

The photo was taken from a post Popps made on Thursday, 8 January 2026, where he gushed about being a present father to his teen daughter, Imani. "#Throwback to the greatest journey I’ve ever been on, fatherhood," he proudly said.

The star previously trended when he was elated that his daughter had reached grade 7. This year, Imani is set to do her grade 8.

Mzansi jokes about Mpho Popps

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from social media users:

@siyandisizwe said:

"When we were black."

@Dalindyebo49718 asked:

"Is this not Mpho pops father? That's the question."

@makhosinikk joked:

"He looks like he's about to host a stand-up comedy show, but sizothula."

@denis_kasala said:

"So Mpho will look like Gwede when he gets old."

@TheJustCaused laughed:

"I wonder if he still remembers how it feels to be an activist, that desire to see people doing well?"

@MbusoDlamini01 reacted:

"This is popps."

@wgodfrey32 responded:

"He was holding his future self...that child looks like him now."

@JeanJean20929 said:

"And this was him today, showing speed around Johannesburg."

Mpho Popps reflects on wedding day

Just recently, the star and his wife, Latoya Mei, celebrated their Umembeso on 20 September 2025.

"From now on, please call me Ntate Modikoane, and you may address @latoyahmei_ as Ma-Modikoane. @imanimodikoane is still Imani Bazookah Modikoane."

He then reflected on the day, saying it was his best one last year.

"This was by far the best day of 2025. What a blessed day it was, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my brothers, my soldiers, my right-hand men and the whole Modikoane klan. Thank you so much for all the love and support. We love you all so much."

