South African influencer Cyan Boujee got mad at Mpho Popps after the comment he made about her baddie status

Popps' comment didn't sit well with the controversial DJ, as she clapped back at him on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Boujee's "unecessary" rant

Cyan Boujee reacted to Mpho Popps' baddie comment about her. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Bathong, it seems like the popular Cyan Boujee took things way too seriously, even though it wasn't even that deep. The influencer seemed to have been touched by what the comedian, Mpho Popps, had to say about Boujee being named the baddest hun in Mzansi.

On Monday, 5 January 2025, an online user @RealSihleIV shared a screenshot of Boujee's clapback. This was after the American streamer IShowSpeed asked the comedian about the influencer-turned-DJ.

The 24-year-old influencer didn't seem impressed with Mpho Popps downgrading her from being the baddest baddie in Mzansi.

She wrote:

"'Personally that's not my cup of tea' bathong ba modimo isn't he pushing 40? This conversation wasn't for him LOL. It's a young energy conversation; the youngsters gave me that title. I am BAD ASF. Personal taste in someone 2 decades younger than him is wild. Go plan another failed marriage or something."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee's rant

Shortly after Cyan's rant went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@dira12jay said:

"Wa gafa, even the most prettiest woman in the world is not a cup of tea to some, habanna."

@MufaraNduvh0 wrote:

"She wants to be the baddest in his eyes, too."

@officialcollinc commented:

"Nah, she's gotta relax, there’s nothing wrong with having a type."

@Khumalothando19 questioned:

"Why do people think using age is an insult? The way I don't care about how old I am, you can never use my age as an insult. I saw it even on RHOD."

@londani_t responded:

"Mpho first said the most attractive is his wife. Then he said the baddest is cyan, but she's not her cup of tea. Why is she mad that a married man doesn't see her as his cup of tea?"

@GstarBabe replied:

"Mpho is a married man with a teenage daughter, so of course his wife is his type and not hers...imagine the kind of example he would be setting for his daughter, who was with him and how the internet would be having him had he said something else. Good for Mpho for respecting his woman."

Netizens react to Cyan Boujee's recent rant. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cyan Boujee responds to DM drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Cyan Boujee regarding the booking details on her social media bios.

She clarified that the numbers and emails were meant for booking her services, and were not a direct line to her, after seemingly receiving messages from fans and admirers that were not related to any bookings.

Source: Briefly News