Springboks captain Siya Kolisi had a heart-warming exchange with a young fan that went viral

The rugby star showed his personable side after Springbok vs Ireland in an effort to make sure a young supporter would not forget their interaction

The video of the Springboks captain received a lot of love as people got to see his gentle side

Siya Kolisi left people buzzing with his affable personality once more. The captain of the Springboks made sure that a young boy would always remember him following their victory against Ireland on 22 November 2025.

A sweet moment between Siya Kolisi and a fan became a viral hit. The clip captured the wholesome exchange, which touched many South Africans.

In a video on X by @rugbyontnt, Siya Kolisi came across a little boy who was greeting him from the crowd. When he tried to take a picture with him, the little boy realised he did not have a phone, and to help, Siya quickly took off his shorts and handed them to the excited boy. The kid and bystanders were stunned by Siya's generosity.

South Africa touched by Siya and boy

Many people were in awe of the Springboks captain, who generously gave away his shorts to the child in the clip by @rugbyontnt. Fans raved about Siya's thoughtfulness when he realised the kid needed a souvenir of the moment. Watch the video of Siya Kolisi giving a little boy shorts below:

@khula_elc commented:

"Fortune will always locate you in very mysterious ways, and the universe will just align and respond in your favour."

@beyond_thecurve gushed over Siya Kolisi:

"Awe-inspiring leadership from @SiyaKolisi. Is it too much to ask him to lead South Africa after a rugby career?"

@DR_carter_SA was stunned:

"Siya will always surprise you. Very unpredictable."

@SmashSportinc gushed over Siya:

"Siya doing Siya things."

@Ndlombango noticed the little boy:

"And that young boy was so happy.👌🏿"

@Ibrufen1 guessed where the shorts would go:

"Those shorts will be framed and will hang next to the Braai for years. When those boys' kids are one day in high school, he will put it up for auction at the sports gala evening, and it will go for thousands of rand/euros."

@ChiefLord999 was swooning:

"That's why people love him."

@rampai101 applauded:

"Define sportsmanship. Dude is the epitome of a team captain."

@justafricaza wrote:

"Our king, representing the kindness of the deep south!"

@AthiNangamso gushed:

"Uyathandeka uSiya."

@whafflepuff wrote:

"#IREvSA Siya is just a special individual. Great gesture, Captain!"

