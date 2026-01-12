Business mogul Lesiba Gwangwa accused Tbo Touch of leaving unpaid debts from a Mercedes-Maybach sale and a failed Replenishment concert before relocating to Australia

Gwangwa claimed he advanced funds for car repairs and invested in the event, leading to legal demands and a soured friendship

Mzansi users were split on X, with some defending Tbo Touch against "black on black jealousy" while others called him "fake" and questioned his lifestyle

Mzansi reacted to the latest news on Tbo Touch saying there was something fake about him

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's radio icon Tbo Touch has found himself in the eye of a financial storm after business mogul Lesiba Gwangwa accused him of relocating to Australia while leaving behind a trail of unpaid debts.

The fallout, detailed in a Sunday Times report, stems from a Mercedes-Maybach deal and investments in Touch's failed Replenishment concert, turning a once-close friendship into a public spat.

Gwangwa alleged that Tbo Touch borrowed cash amid financial difficulties in 2024, including advancing R160,000 for a R215,000 shortfall on the Maybach sale, plus costs for repairs and a spare key.

Tbo Touch previously shared that he had relocated from South Africa to Australia, raising fan speculation at the time about his wealth.

See the TimesLIVE X post below:

Mzansi is divided over the allegations

The story exploded on X after TimesLIVE's post, attracting a plethora of views and mixed reactions.

One user, @Jones6666, commented:

"Twitter blacks are very fast to attack another black man who is fighting life. Black on black jealousy is scary on this app."

Another user, @_uncensored_Po, alleged:

"I said it a long time ago that this guy is fake. He keeps claiming he's a businessman but we don't know what business he's into. He can't survive without radio. That's a fact. Without radio, he's got nothing going on in his life."

@NevondoRi opined:

"His lifestyle doesn’t match his legit earnings. He earns more money through other means that he doesn’t want to disclose."

@MaponyaMelale also shared an opinion:

"There is something fake about Touch."

Another voice on the platform, @Tshivhudziswi, seemed to accuse the radio presenter from a faith standpoint, too, writing:

"I have always maintained that this chap is a businessman. He is riding the wave of Christianity and a fake accent. You can pose for a picture, but you can't pose a lifestyle forever."

@Thendo_Khae_ added:

"I thought he was monied."

@tmmoila12 implored the naysayers:

"Stop hating."

Briefly News has reached out to Tbo Touch's management for a comment.

Tbo Touch shows off rap skills in an Aussie restaurant

While seemingly a wanted man in South Africa, Tbo Touch is having it easy in Australia and showing no signs of panic at all.

About just over one week ago, the beloved radio presenter enjoyed time in a restaurant in Australia, where he showed that he was more than an eloquent radio host but a budding rapper, too.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, Tbo Touch rapped a Jay-Z song while seated at an undisclosed outdoor restaurant.

Tbo Touch recently enjoyed time at a restaurant in Australia, where he showed off his rapping skills. Image: Tbo Touch

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch's son interns at a leading law firm in Australia

Briefly News previously reported that Tbo Touch announced his firstborn son, Ruri's major academic and career milestone.

The report stated that Tbo Touch's son has started an internship at the Supreme Court of New South Wales and Martin Place Chambers.

Source: Briefly News