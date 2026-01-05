Tbo Touch performed a Jay-Z song while seated at an undisclosed outdoor restaurant in Australia

In a video shared on his official Instagram account on Friday, 2 January 2026, Tbo Touch sang a popular Jay-Z song while sipping champagne during the performance

Social media comments ranged from admiration for his talent to encouragement for him to start a talk show or continue inspiring others through music

Renowned radio and TV personality Tbo Touch sparked a flurry of reactions after showcasing his rap skills at a restaurant in Australia.

As a radio personality, Tbo Touch is known for giving up-and-coming musicians a platform to showcase their talent on his popular show on Metro FM. Despite his passion for music, Tbo Touch is well-known for his love of the Hip-Hop and rap genres and is often asked to share his list of South Africa’s Top 5 Hip-Hop artists.

Tbo Touch shows off rap skills in Australian restaurant

Tbo Touch reminded his Instagram followers that he doesn’t just talk about music, he lives it when he performed a popular Jay-Z song at an Australian restaurant.

On Friday, 2 January 2026, Tbo Touch shared a video of himself seated at an outdoor restaurant table holding a glass of champagne in his right hand. The post was captioned:

“It was all a dream…..🛩️”

In the video, the Metro FM presenter, who was dressed casually in a black t-shirt and dark sunglasses, put his luxury lifestyle in Australia on full display as he lip-synced to American hip-hop legend Jay-Z’s A Dream from his critically acclaimed album The Blueprint 2: The Gift & the Curse. Tbo Touch rapped along effortlessly, seemingly unaware of the other diners around him. At one point, Tbo Touch signalled to the waiter to top up his champagne as he continued his performance of the popular Jay-Z song.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts as Tbo Touch raps in Australian restaurant

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions that ranged from praise to suggestions on what Tbo Touch should do career-wise in 2026.

Here are some of the comments:

micael12125 remarked:

“You gave me a good mood, let me wake up, dress up and smell good. Got to hit the nearest restaurant too 🥂✊🏿”

sirmojamestha4th shared:

“Thank you for being my teacher last year. So sure, that I'm going to learn a lot again this year.”

madimetjaalex suggested:

In 2026, Tbo Touch, please 🙏 open a Steve Harvey type Show mfanakithi. South Africa 🇿🇦 is boring. Every day, we're watching corrupt people commit repeated offences. Very bad.”

musaclinton524 praised:

“You're living that dream, my bro🙌🙌”

Kieth Guy argued:

“Awesome stuff, Touch! But one thing I have learnt over the years. It is way better in life to be a big fish in a small pond than to be a small fish in a big pond. Psychologically, you thrive being a big fish.”

Tbo Touch shares why he relocated to Australia

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tbo Touch opened up about his life in Australia.

In a snippet shared on Thursday, 28 August 2025, on X, Tbo Touch explained the reasons he left South Africa for Australia. Tbo Touch reflected on his humble beginnings and how he chose to chase global success.

