Prince Kaybee Takes Playful Jab at DJ Sbu Over Viral Video, Fans React: “What Did DJ Sbu Do to You?”
- DJ Sbu shared a short clip on Sunday, 4 January 2026, responding to criticism after he was trolled for fanboying American streamer IShowSpeed during his visit to South Africa
- Prince Kaybee responded to the short clip, questioning DJ Sbu over his appearance in the clip, where he responded to trolls
- Social media users flooded the comments with memes and jokes, while some users questioned why Prince Kaybee targeted DJ Sbu
Award-winning producer Prince Kaybee took a playful jab at veteran broadcaster and producer DJ Sbu following a video he shared online, sparking hilarious reactions.
On Sunday, 4 January 2026, DJ Sbu took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared a video responding to being trolled for fanboying American streamer IShowSpeed during his visit to South Africa.
In the video, DJ Sbu said he and others achieved their goal when they hosted IShowSpeed during his visit to South Africa. He advised other celebrities who were trolled for fanboying IShowSpeed not to pay attention to social media criticism.
“Well done to the whole team. Guys, do not fall into the trolls’ trap, right? No matter how much they can criticise, remember the bigger picture, and we achieved it as a team, all of us. We did a great job. We changed the narrative about Mzansi,” DJ Sbu said.
Watch the video below:
Prince Kaybee takes a playful jab at DJ Sbu
As South Africans trolled DJ Sbu, Prince Kaybee joined the conversation with a light-hearted jab at the veteran producer. Prince Kaybee cheekily asked the Radio 2000 host which filter he used in the video. The post was captioned:
“Grootman, ke e feng filter eo?”
See the post below:
Mzansi reacts after Prince Kaybee shades DJ Sbu
South Africans flooded the comments with memes and suggestions on the name of the filter DJ Sbu used in his viral video.
Here are some of the reactions:
@The_RealMkayy joked:
“I was too afraid to ask; maybe speed gave him the filter plug, you know how these kids are.”
@travisjr_23 said:
“DJ Sbu looks like he's visiting Zahara in heaven, coz what the hell is that filter😭😭”
@itsoverlytheboy suggested:
“This looks like a Snapchat filter. Kahle kahle what Phone is he using because that filter can't be like that with a good phone?”
@SyandaLangaJnr asked:
“Lately, you are always on his case. What did DJ Sbu do to you?”
@msmonakhisi laughed:
“Ghost filter. I think 🤭 I’m joking 😂. Is it not "black and white?"
@DarkHxur joked:
“We call it mobicel😭, for a second I thought it was you during the ‘Fetch Your Life’ era😭😭”
Prince Kaybee fires shots at Cassper Nyovest
While Prince Kaybee took a playful jab at DJ Sbu, he did not take a light-hearted approach when he mocked Cassper Nyovest unprovoked, as previously reported by Briefly News.
Prince Kaybee took an unprovoked jab at Cassper Nyovest whilst responding to a post comparing the Tito Mboweni rapper with the late AKA. Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest have a long history of tension that nearly ended with the two of them in a boxing ring.
