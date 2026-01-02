Three Afrikaans men captured the hearts of the nation after a video showed them performing a joyful dance routine to an Xhosa song on a gravel road in an undisclosed location

The entertaining clip appeared on Facebook, where it quickly picked up thousands of likes from online viewers loving the local vibes

Social media users were impressed and celebrated the group for their positive energy and for showcasing a beautiful side of South African unity

A group of Afrikaans men showed off their best kwaito-inspired dance moves. Image: Ninthgrid / skêrtips

A group of friends turned a simple stop on a gravel road into a celebration of South African culture and music, dancing to the iconic Brenda Fassie’s classic hit.

The video was shared on Facebook by the skêrtips account and reached a massive audience of people who loved the light-hearted performance.

The clip started with two men dressed in shorts and khaki shirts dancing next to a gravel road while holding their beverages. They were moving to the legendary hit song Vul’indlela by Brenda Fassie when a third friend joined in to complete the group. The men began a friendly dance-off and made space for each other to show their best moves for the camera. One man took the centre spot and performed a mix of old school dances, including the Twalatsa, a dance routine which was made popular by Arthur Mafokate. He eventually moved to the side to let his friends take turns showing off their own impressive rhythm and footwork.

Gravel road transformation into a festive dance floor

The group in Facebook user skêrtips's video continued to swap places while maintaining a high level of energy that matched the classic song playing in the background. Each man displayed unique moves that showed love for local music and dance traditions. They ended their performance with a cheerful toast and gulping of their beverages.

Many viewers loved seeing the group embrace local music and said the video made them feel proud to be South African. Image: Ketut Subayinto

SA loves the dancing trio

The clip garnered 5.5K likes and nearly 800 comments from social media users who were entertained by their moves. Many viewers showered the trio with compliments, and many people said they loved the overall energy of the group. Some mentioned that watching happy souls having fun and bothering nobody was exactly what the country needed to see. Other observers noted that the three friends were living proof that true happiness is free and can be found anywhere.

User @Nozuko Fasi said:

"The middle man took it👌."

User @Nthabi Mase commented:

"The guy in the middle waited his entire life to unleash those dance moves🤣."

User @Vusi Kunene added:

"It's so nice to watch some happy souls bothering nobody out there, I really love this mood."

User @Julia Du Preez shared:

"Embrace diversity. Proudly South African."

User @Eddie Nqumse commented:

"Guys, I am giving you 100%, you deserve it. Enjoying yourselves while drinking responsibly. Dankie vir dit (thank you for that). We want more."

User @Nkhahle Tlokoa said:

"Happiness is free."

