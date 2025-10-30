Tbo Touch shared that he departed Metro FM again in December 2024, but the public didn't know about it

In an episode of the Cheers To Failure Podcast that premiered on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, Tbo Touch shared the reason he secretly resigned from Metro FM

The seasoned South African broadcaster also shared how he had returned to Metro FM in April 2025

Seasoned broadcaster Tbo Touch has opened up about the behind-the-scenes drama at SABC that led to his secret resignation from Metro FM in December 2024.

Tbo Touch previously disclosed the reason he left Metro FM in 2016 in an interview with Anele Mdoda. During the Cheers To Failure Podcast episode that premiered on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, Tbo Touch revealed why he resigned from Metro FM again, two years after his return in 2022.

Tbo Touch shares Metro FM drama that led to secret resignation

Tbo Touch, born Thabo Molefe, told Cheers To Failure host Nontokozo Malinga about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to his secret resignation from Metro FM.

He shared that he had resigned from Metro FM after he clashed with SABC management regarding the direction he wanted The Touch Down on Metro FM to take. He said the media didn’t even know about the resignation.

“There were things I wanted to do differently, and we weren't agreeing. Do you know that I resigned? This is the first time I am saying this. Okay. I resigned. The media didn't even. Nobody knew about it. I resigned. I submitted my resignation, and I can read the resignation letter to you. It was not hostile,” he shared.

Tbo Touch said that after his resignation, he relocated to Australia, where his family is currently based.

“It was okay. Since we're not matching creatively, let me remove myself from the scenario because I'm not the type to say I think I am confident with my thoughts and my creative ways, and it's either my way or your way. No, you don't think I'm justified in how I think. I'll walk away. So, I submitted my resignation in December 2024. I went to Australia coz my family lives there,” Tbo Touch added.

How Tbo Touch returned to Metro FM in April 2025

The 40-year-old radio host revealed that he was able to return to Metro FM in April 2025 after a meeting with management at SABC.

“To cut a long story short, and I'm glad we were able to hear each other, where I came from. I was allowed to do a presentation on why I'm adamant that things have to happen a certain way,” Tbo Touch explained.

Watch the full video below:

