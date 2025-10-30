Tony Bennett's first wife, Patricia Beech, and her tumultuous marriage

It was love at first sight when Tony Bennett saw his then-future wife, Patricia Beech, while performing at Moe's Main Street in 1951. Later that night, the pair interacted, and he was fascinated by her good taste in music. Bennett recalled their first meeting in The Good Life book, saying:

I could see her from the stage; she was sitting ringside. Her beauty swept me off my feet.

Tony Bennett at the 2015 Clinton Global Citizen Awards (L). The actor with Patricia Beech and D'Andrea (R). Photo: JP Yim, Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Patricia Beech and Tony Bennett exchanged nuptials on 12 February 1952 in New York, USA.

in New York, USA. The pair had two sons, D'Andrea (Danny, b. 1954) and Daegal (Dae, b. 1955).

(Danny, b. 1954) and (Dae, b. 1955). In 1959, Beech sued Bennett for divorce on grounds of adultery .

. Tony remarried the same year his divorce from Patricia became official.

Patricia Beech's profile summary

One night in July 1951, Patricia and her date had gone out to a nightclub in Cleveland, Ohio. Beech's date reportedly invited Tony to their table after his performance, and he did not hesitate to say yes.

During their conversation, Bennett learnt a lot about Patricia, including her love for jazz music and fondness for disc jockey Symphony Sid. The following day, the duo went out for their first date. Soon after, she moved to New York and worked as a broker to be closer to him.

Patricia Beech and Tony Bennett in 1995. Photo: Graphic House

Source: Original

Tony Bennett popped the big questions during a performance

Tony proposed to Patricia as he was headlining the Paramount for the Christmas holidays. He narrated their engagement story in his book, stating:

During my show, I surprised Beech and the world after announcing my intentions to take our relationship to the next level. Luckily, she wanted to marry me as much as I wanted to marry her.

The couple's wedding made news in 1952 after 2,000 female fans dressed in black gathered outside Manhattan's St. Patrick's Cathedral in mock mourning.

Some allegedly even tried to block Patricia from getting to the altar. According to TheThings, Bennett later claimed that his then-manager, Ray Muscarella, had orchestrated the chaos as he was displeased about his client's marital plans.

The couple toured together after their wedding

After their two-week honeymoon in the Bahamas, Beech and Bennett started their lives together. They did not have kids until about two years later due to their tight touring schedule.

Singer Tony Bennett and his bride Patricia Beech during their wedding in 1952. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Eventually, the duo welcomed their first child on 3 February 1954 and their second one on 15 October 1955. Tony shared how parenthood changed their lives, writing:

When our first baby came, we decided Patricia would stay home with him, mainly because I was scheduled for an extensive tour. Later, we bought a house in the suburbs where the kids could spread out.

Patricia's last tour with Tony was in 1957.

Exploring Tony and Patricia's marital struggles

Bennett's touring greatly affected his relationship with Beech due to their distance. In 1965, he moved to a separate apartment to salvage their marriage.

Patricia and Tony continued talking, and he moved back into the family house as things appeared to improve. The same year, she ended the relationship due to his infidelity. Bennett recalled:

One day, Patricia called me when I was at a hotel, and Sandra Grant (whom I became involved with while filming The Oscar) answered. We were officially separated from that moment on.

Beech remained with the kids in the family home in Englewood after their divorce was finalised in 1971.

Danny Bennett during the 2024 Grammy Awards at Tom's Watch Bar in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Tony Bennett: A look at his life and career

Anthony Dominick Benedetto was born on 3 August 1926 to seamstress Anna and grocer John Benedetto, who passed away in 1936. Tony had two older siblings: Mary and John Jr.

He attended New York's School of Industrial Art but dropped out at 16 due to financial struggles in his family. Bennett worked as a runner for the Associated in Manhattan and in several other odd jobs.

He began singing for money at 13

Tony was interested in music from a young age. After performing for years, he reached an artistic peak in the late 1950s with albums such as Strike Up the Band and The Beat of My Heart.

Bennett sold over 50 million records worldwide, won 20 Grammy Awards, and earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. At 95, he broke the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.

Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016

In February 2021, Tony revealed that he had been battling Alzheimer's disease for about five years. Nonetheless, he continued recording and touring until his retirement in August 2021. Sadly, Bennett passed away at his home in New York City on 21 July 2023, aged 96.

Danny Bennett and Dae Bennett (L-R) at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in 2022. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Patricia and Tony were together for over a decade before their split. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple:

Is Patricia Beech still alive?

No credible sources have reported Beech's passing. It is unclear if she ever pursued a career or remarried after her divorce from Tony.

Who was Tony Bennett's spouse?

From 1971 to 1983, Tony was married to Sandra Grant. They had two daughters, Antonia and Joanna. In the late 1980s, Bennett started dating Susan Crow. They tied the knot in 2007 and remained married until his passing.

How rich was Tony Bennett?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tony had an estimated net worth of $200 million at the time of his passing. He amassed this fortune from his 85-year-old successful music career.

Conclusion

Patricia Beech met Tony Bennett in 1951, separated in 1965, and divorced in 1971. Their marriage was a victim of his spending too much time on the road and an affair with Sandra Grant.

