Who is Angela Zackery? Meet Marlon Wayans' ex-partner and mother of his children

Angela Zackery and Marlon Wayans started dating in 1992. However, after being together for over two decades and welcoming two kids, they split in 2013 due to his infidelity. Now co-parents, Marlon often speaks highly of Zackery in interviews and on social media. In 2017, he told ET Online:

I will always love and respect the woman who made me a dad. Angela is my family.

Marlon Wayans and Angela Zackery (L). Marlon Wayans at the Regency Village Theatre in 2023 (R). Photo: @marlonwayans on Instagram, Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Although Marlon Wayans often refers to Angela Zackery as his "ex-wife" , they never married.

, they never married. The pair welcomed their kids: Kai Wayans on 24 May 2000, and Shawn Wayans on 11 October 2001.

on 24 May 2000, and on 11 October 2001. Wayans often celebrates Zackery on Instagram during her birthdays or Mother's Day.

Angela Zackery's profile summary

Full name Angela Zackery Gender Female Date of birth 26 February 1972 Age 53 years old (2025) Birthplace New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Marital status Unmarried Ex-partner Marlon Wayans Children 2

Angela Zackery and Marlon Wayans never legally tied the knot

Marlon is not the "marriage type". According to Atlanta Black Star, he once shared the reason why he never married Angela despite being together for many years. The actor said:

Marriage is not for me. If I were married, I would be divorced because I am anti-authority. I also dislike living with people; I value my personal space. I firmly believe that if it is not broken, do not fix it.

During a 2025 appearance on BigBoyTV, Wayans narrated how his longtime relationship with Zackery ended after PDA-filled photos of him and another woman went viral.

Angela Zackery and now-Kai Wayans. Photo: @marlonwayans on Instagram (modified by author)

Zackery and Wayans reportedly remained friends after the split

Speaking with ET Online, Marlon revealed that he has a good relationship with Angelica.

We still hang out; we go to the movies and have dinner.

In 2018, Marlon took to Instagram to celebrate Angela on her special day. He, in part, wrote:

Happy birthday to my best friend. Thank you for always being by my side despite my shortcomings. I am grateful for the years we spent together and the memories we created. I will always love you, baby girl.

The following year, the actor acknowledged her input in his illustrious career, saying:

Angela is my ride or die! I would never have achieved half of what I have without you allowing me the creative space to do so. Thank you for always believing in my greatness.

Marlon and Angela share two children

The pair's kids, Kai and Shawn, are 24 and 25 years old at the time of writing. On Mother's Day 2020, Wayans thanked Zackery for making him a father via an Instagram post that read:

How can I not honour the woman who gave life to my kids on this day and every day! Thank you for teaching them right from wrong, self-respect, and humility.

Shawn Wayans (L), Marlon Wayans (C) and now-Kai Wayans (R) at Regal Cinemas in 2016. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Kai Wayans

During a chat on The Breakfast Club podcast in 2023, Marlon spoke about his kids, particularly his trans son.

I have a daughter who transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai.

The comedian narrated how he went through a transitional period as a parent, stating:

I went from ignorance and denial to unconditional love and acceptance. Although it was a painful period for me in the beginning, I am proud of my child for being unapologetically himself.

Shawn Wayans

Like Kai, Marlon has posted many sweet tributes to his second child, Shawn. In 2023, the actor shared a photo with his son alongside the caption:

Happy birthday, my boy. You are kind, humble, charming and confident. You are not just my child; you are my most trusted confidant. May you live long.

Over the years, Shawn has stepped out at several events alongside his dad, including the 2016 Fifty Shades of Black premiere.

Marlon Wayans at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2025 (L). The actor with Angela Zackery and now-Kai Wayans (R). Photo: @marlonwayans on Instagram, Gilbert Flores via Getty Images (modified by author)

Since meeting on the set of The Wayans Bros in 1995, Essence and Marlon have worked together on several projects. On Marlon, she plays his ex-wife.

However, the pair has never been in a romanftic relationship off-screen. In his interview with ET Online, Marlon Wayans praised the actress, saying:

Essence is an amazing woman; she always gets me. I enjoy working with her because we have good chemistry, and she is disciplined.

Atkins was married to Jaime Mendez from 2009 to 2016.

FAQs

Marlon Wayans and Angela Zackery were together for 21 years. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple.

Is Angela Zackery active on Instagram?

Zackery does not have any known social media accounts. Therefore, details about her current whereabouts and life updates remain unknown.

Who is Marlon Wayans' wife?

Marlon is unmarried. In a 2024 interview with The New York Times, he revealed that he never married because he did not want his mom, Elvira Altheia, to feel second to any woman.

Nonetheless, the comedian has been romantically linked with Jennifer Hudson, Tami Roman and Rozanda Chilli Thomas.

Comedian Marlon Wayans during Hudson Guild Presents AIR: A Story Of Greatness in 2023. Photo: Johnny Nunez

How many kids does Marlon Wayans have?

Wayans has two kids with Angela Zackery. On 12 December 2022, he welcomed a third child, a daughter named Axl, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Moreland.

How rich is Marlon Wayans?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marlon has an estimated net worth of $40 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious comedy and acting career.

Wrapping up

Angela Zackery is best known as Marlon Wayans' ex-partner and the mother of his two kids, Kai and Shawn. Although the pair broke off their long-term relationship in 2013, she often features in his social media posts, reflecting an amicable co-parenting relationship.

