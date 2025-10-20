Global site navigation

Everything about Cheri Oteri's partner, background, and her Primetime Emmy-nominated career
Everything about Cheri Oteri's partner, background, and her Primetime Emmy-nominated career

by  Ruth Gitonga
5 min read

It is unclear whether anybody holds the title of Cheri Oteri's partner, as she remains tight-lipped about her love life. However, in a 2022 appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, the actress narrated how Judge Judy once set her up with her son, saying:

I met Judy at an event in New York, and she asked if I was okay with her giving out my number to her son. I reluctantly agreed and went out on several dates with him.
Cheri Oteri's partner
Cheri Oteri at SNL50: The Anniversary Special in 2025 (L). The actress at Radio City Music Hall in 2025 (R). Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Cheri Oteri is widely recognised for her 5-year tenure as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.
  • She has impersonated several celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.
  • Oteri was once romantically involved with one of Judge Sheindlin's sons, but has never disclosed his identity.
  • She previously confessed to a steamy kiss with an SNL host, which was one of the wildest things she had ever done.

Cheri Oteri's profile summary

Full name

Cheri Oteri

Date of birth

19 September 1962

Age

63 years old (2025)

Birthplace

Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, USA

Nationality

American

Marital status

Unmarried

Profession

Actress, comedian

Years active

1987-present

Social media

Instagram

X (Twitter)

Cheri Oteri is possibly single: A look at her romantic life

There is no public record of Cheri being married, in a long-term romantic relationship or having children. Her social media posts and public appearances do not hint at her having a partner.

Nonetheless, she was once romantically linked with award-winning actor and producer Alec Baldwin. Neither party ever addressed the dating rumours, and in 2012, Baldwin married his now-wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas. The couple has seven biological kids.

Cheri Oteri's facts
Actress Cheri Oteri during the 2025 premiere of Pee-wee As Himself at DGA Theatre Complex. Photo: Michael Tullberg
Source: Original

Insights into Oteri's romance with Judge Judy's son

Speaking on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Cheri shared how she linked up with one of the Sheindlin brothers, revealing:

Judy approached me and asked, "Can I give my son your contact?" Initially, I was hesitant about it because I did not want our friendship to end if things did not work out. I agreed when the judge told me, "I am not like that; I will be okay regardless of the outcome."

However, Oteri told the host Yontef that their casual tryst fizzled due to the long distance after she went to Los Angeles for the Summer, and he remained in New York. Nonetheless, Cheri admitted:

It could not have ended any better.

Cheri Oteri's smooch with an SNL host

During a 2025 Today With Jenna & Friends appearance, the SNL alum revealed she once kissed a host during the show's infamous after parties.

However, she refused to disclose the identity of the guy she kissed. Cheri surprised host Bush Hager when she disclosed that she decided to shoot her shot after she bumped into him on his way to the bathroom. She said:

I could not believe shy Cheri made the first move. This is the most unhinged thing I have ever done.
Cheri Oteri during the 2025 Best In Drag Show at The Orpheum Theatre
Cheri Oteri during the 2025 Best In Drag Show at The Orpheum Theatre. Photo: Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images

Exploring Cheri's age and family background

The Scary Movie star is the daughter of Patricia and Gaetano Thomas Oteri. In August 2008, People reported that the latter had been murdered by his roommate and music associate Richard Fagan following a heated argument.

The 61-year-old publisher was arrested after Tom's body was discovered in their room a day after his passing.

Oteri's career in the entertainment industry spans over three decades

At 25, Cheri relocated to Los Angeles and bagged a job at A&M Records. After working there for four years, she joined The Groundlings comedy troupe.

In 1995, SNL producers invited Oteri for an audition after she performed a monologue during Chris Kattan's audition. In September of that year, Cheri was hired as a performer on the comedy show.

She impersonated public figures, including Ross Perot, Debbie Reynolds, Tori Spelling and Gloria Stuart. Oteri left SNL in 2000 after the Season 25 finale. In August 2025, she told Entertainment Weekly of her decision to leave the show:

I thought, I am not going to quit. But my then-agent said," It is not about you quitting; it is about wanting to renew your contract?" Instantly, I knew what I wanted to do.

Comedian Cheri Oteri during the 2024 EMA Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Comedian Cheri Oteri during the 2024 EMA Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios. Photo: Christopher Polk
Source: Getty Images

Cheri Oteri's movies and TV shows

Oteri voiced the characters in Shrek the Third and The Ant Bully. Additionally, she appeared in supporting roles in the films Southland Tales, Liar Liar, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd and Inspector Gadget. Some of Cheri's other acting credits include:

  • Small Soldiers (1998)
  • Surveillance (2008)
  • Grown Ups 2 (2013)
  • Benjamin (2019)
  • Give or Take (2022)

She appeared as a guest judge on Season 34, episode 9 of Beat Bobby Flay (Cheri Takes the Cake).

FAQs

In 2016, hosted AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live in New York City. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What did Cheri Oteri do after SNL?

Oteri bagged several acting gigs after leaving the comedy show. She is an occasional guest on Jeff Lewis' talk show on Andy Cohen's channel on SiriusXM.

Cheri Oteri at the 2025 premiere of Mid-Century Modern at the Directors Guild of America
Cheri Oteri at the 2025 premiere of Mid-Century Modern at the Directors Guild of America. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images

How rich is Cheri Oteri?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cheri has an estimated net worth of $2 million. She has amassed this wealth from her illustrious acting and comedy career.

Wrapping up

One of Judge Judy's sons was Cheri Oteri's partner before their split due to the strains of a long-distance relationship. Unlike her professional career, the actress prefers keeping details regarding the affairs of her heart away from the spotlight.

