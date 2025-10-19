Who is DDG dating after his breakup with Halo's mother, Halle Bailey?

DDG's dating life has been anything but quiet. From his messy split with Rubi Rose to his alleged engagement with Kennedy Cymone, he has made headlines for the affairs of his heart. Speaking on the No Ordinary Podcast in 2024, DDG advised men in their early 20s to stay single, saying:

It is best to avoid relationships during these years of your life so that you can grind without distractions. Sometimes dating can feel like a part-time job; it requires effort, sacrifice and commitment for things to work out.

Halle Bailey and DDG at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in 2024 (L). The pair during a 2023 basketball game at Crypto.com Arena (R). Photo: John Salangsang, Allen Berezovsky (modified by author)

Key takeaways

DDG's relationship with singer-songwriter and actress Halle Bailey is one of his most famous romances .

. The pair has been involved in a custody battle for their son, Halo Saint Granberry .

. The I'm Geekin rapper dated internet sensation Rubi Rose from 2020 to 2021 .

rapper dated internet sensation Rubi Rose . His alleged "latest love link", India Love, admitted to being "obsessed" with him during a livestream.

DDG has been in several high-profile relationships

During a July 2025 interview with TMZ, DDG alluded that he was single, revealing:

I am just chilling and focusing on my rapping career now.

Nonetheless, his past romances have kept him in the limelight as much as his music. Some of his public exes are familiar names in the entertainment industry, from rappers to streamers.

India Love

India Love and DDG (L). The Instagram star (R). Photo: @indialove (modified by author)

DDG and India Love's dating rumours sparked around June 2025 after fans noticed their flirty interaction during Kai Cenat's Streamer University event.

Soon thereafter, a viral video of Love dancing on the online streamer during a subsequent pool party went viral. The following month, DDG gifted India a $25,000 necklace. In a livestream, she appreciated him, saying:

I have not interacted with a man like DDG; he is a rare breed. He does something to my spirit and my heart. I am obsessed with him, and I do not care.

According to Complex, Love also told TMZ of DDG:

I do not know God's plans for me and DDG, but I know I will always have his back. You have got to pour into people who also pour into you.

Speaking with TMZ, the YouTuber shut down the relationship speculation, saying:

India and I are just friends.

On why he bought her the expensive jewellery, DDG said:

She has done many nice things for me, so this was just me returning the favour.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey and Halo (L). The singer and DDG at the 2024 Grammy Awards (R). Photo: @hallebailey on Instagram, Leon Bennett via Getty Images (modified by author)

Halle and DDG first sparked dating rumours in early 2022 after their appearance at Usher's Las Vegas residency. By March of that year, the latter made their relationship Instagram official after penning her a birthday tribute.

The duo welcomed their son, Halo, on 22 December 2023, but shared the news with fans the following year. On 3 October 2024, DDG took to Instagram Stories to announce their breakup after almost three years of dating. According to People, his post read:

After much reflection, Bailey and I have decided to go our separate ways. I am grateful for the love we shared and the memories we created. We remain good friends as we focus on co-parenting our son.

However, in May 2025, Halle Bailey was granted temporary custody of their child and a restraining order against the rapper after she accused him of abuse.

Later, DDG was also given a restraining order against her. On 10 October, the hip-hop star released a track (17 More Years) in which he indirectly speaks to his baby mama. He in part raps:

I am tired of fighting over our son. Let us link up on his birthday and talk about this just the two of us. I still have love for you.

As documented by E! News, Halle was photographed enjoying some romantic moments with her new beau during a July 2025 vacation in Italy. The mysterious man is reportedly music producer Scott Bridgeway.

Rubi Rose

DDG Paris Fashion Week in 2025 (L). Rubi Rose during the 2024 PrizePicks World Championship (R). Photo: Edward Berthelot, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Rubi and DDG's romance snowballed from a blind date their mutual friend Lala Baptiste set up. They dated for about a year, frequently posting each other on social media.

However, the YouTuber announced their split a day before Valentine's Day 2021, per HotNewHipHop. His Instagram Story read:

I am officially single. I was with my girl yesterday, but this morning I uncovered things that made me realise I do not need to be in that relationship.

The pair was involved in a messy public back-and-forth encounter, with Rose accusing DDG of infidelity.

Kennedy Cymone

Internet sensation Kennedy Cymone (L). DDG at Hollywood Park Grounds in 2023 (R). Photo: @simplykennedy_ on Instagram, Scott Dudelson via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cymone and DDG were a prominent online couple from 2017 to 2018. They reportedly got engaged before their split, purportedly due to the challenges of a long-distance relationship. The rapper allegedly once referred to her as his "favourite ex".

FAQs

DDG has collaborated with artists such as Kevin Gates, Polo G, Gunna and NLE Choppa. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is DDG?

The rapper (28 as of 2025) was born on 10 October 1997 in Pontiac, Michigan. His full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. DDG briefly attended Central Michigan University before dropping out to focus on content creation.

Who are DDG's parents?

DDG's dad ( a former audio engineer) inspired his love for music. His mother is Tonya Yvette Granberry.

What happened to DDG's brother?

In 2014, Darryl's 21-year-old brother, Darion Breckenridge, was shot and killed inside his car. His passing motivated him to reject street life and pursue a music career.

How rich is DDG?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, DDG has an estimated net worth $5 million. He has amassed this wealth from his musical endeavours, including album sales and streaming royalties. In addition, Dwayne's income stems from his successful social media career.

Wrapping up

DDG's dating history includes Kennedy Cymone, Rubi Rose and Halle Bailey. In early 2025, he dismissed speculations of a relationship with India Love and hinted at being single.

