Is NLE Choppa gay? The honest answers from the rapper himself

NLE Choppa has recently found himself at the centre of discussions surrounding his sexuality, raising the question, "Is NLE Choppa gay?" The rapper has faced rumours and speculation, particularly after expressing love for the LGBTQ+ community and posting a selfie that some interpreted as "gay-baiting." Explore everything you need to know about the rapper's sexuality.

NLE Choppa picked up rapping as a hobby with his friends during his freshman year, but it was not until 2018 that he started taking it seriously. Photo: @Nlechoppa1 on X (modified by author)

NLE Choppa is a well-known American rapper and YouTuber who became famous when his 2019 single Shotta Flow peaked within the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. In addition to making headlines due to his music, NLE Choppa has become a topic of interest primarily because of his sexuality.

NLE Choppa's profile summary

Full name Bryson LaShun Potts Gender Male Date of birth November 1, 2002 Age 22 years old (as of January 2025) Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, USA Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet 1 in Weight 75 kg (approx) Father Brandon Potts Mother Angela Potts Siblings Brandon Potts Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Sophie Rain Children Clover Brylie Potts and ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts Profession Rapper and YouTuber Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Is NLE Choppa gay?

NLE Choppa's sexuality is straight. He has publicly clarified his sexual orientation, stating that he is not gay or bisexual. In a November 2024 interview with Yung Miami on her show Caresha Please, he expressed his love for women regarding intimacy. He said,

It’s plenty of respect for those who [are bisexual] but I love women when it comes to intimacy. Me personally, I love them extremely,

NLE Choppa at 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy

NLE Choppa's controversy

NLe Choppa has found himself in a series of controversies throughout his life. One of these controversies is immense speculations concerning his sexuality after he expressed his gratitude via a Tweet to the LGBTQ+ community. He wrote,

I’m noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to “Slut Me Out 2” And I Simply Want To Say Thank You.

He later addressed the speculations during a cover story for Paper Magazine. He said,

It's a beautiful thing because the amount of people who [have] had something to say is what fuels me to stay deeply rooted in my purpose,” ‘Oh, y'all feel like I'm this way? Okay, let me give y'all some more reasons to feel that way, even though I know I’m not.

In September 2024, the rapper further sparked speculation about his sexuality with a cryptic post claiming he was "coming out," which led to confusion among fans, with many claiming that the top rapper was coming out as gay. However, he later addressed these rumours.

Rapper NLE Choppa at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Prince Williams

Who is NLE Choppa's girlfriend now?

The American rapper is currently single. However, he was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with Sophie Rain in January 2024. Sophie is an American social media personality and content creator best known for posting dance trends and lip-sync performances.

Before dating Rain, Choppa was in a relationship with Marissa Da'Nae, an Instagram model and social media influencer known for sharing fashion, swimwear, and lifestyle photos. Their union ended in September 2022, and they are parents to their son, ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts, who was born in 2023.

NLE Choppa was also in a relationship with Mari, and they have a four-year-old daughter, Clover Brylie Potts.

FAQs

NLE Choppa is an American rapper and top YouTuber who skyrocketed to fame in 2019 when his 2019 single Shotta Flow became a hit. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Camelot hitmaker;

NLE Choppa at the NBA 2K20: Welcome to the Next in Los Angeles, California. Photo by John Sciulli

How old is NLE Choppa?

NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson LaShun Potts (age 22 as of 2025), was born in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, on November 1, 2002. He was raised alongside his older brother in Parkway Village by an African-American father and Jamaican mother. He became interested in music early, freestyling with friends at 14 before taking music seriously when he was 16.

What is NLE Choppa's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kahawa Tungu, the Memphis-born rapper has an alleged net worth of approximately $5 million. His wealth primarily stems from his successful ventures as a YouTuber and rapper.

Where is NLE Choppa now?

NLE Choppa is currently performing at various venues around the world. In January 2024, he performed in major cities, including Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, in Australia for his debut tour. He also performed at Indiana University Auditorium on February 15, 2024, alongside special guests Luh Tyler and TisaKorean.

NLE Choppa at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo by Santiago Felipe

Trivia

NLE Choppa's mother, Angela Potts, has been managing his career since he started making music.

Choppa cites famous artists like Lil Wayne and UGK as significant influences on his music and various genres, including rock and reggaeton.

Despite receiving a $3 million record deal offer from major labels, he chose to sign with the independent distribution company UnitedMasters.

NLE Choppa went from a Memphis high school student to a viral sensation.

Choppa was previously known as YNR Choppa.

While many are curious about "Is NLE Choppa gay?" he has affirmed that he is not. Despite the swirling rumours, NLE Choppa remains an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. His support for the LGBTQ+ community showcases his commitment to inclusivity and love for all individuals.

