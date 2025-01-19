The truth behind Phillip Schofield's relationship with Matthew McGreevy

Phillip Schofield is an English TV personality who became famous through the programs This Morning and Dancing on Ice. However, his career took a turn following his public admission of an unwise but not illegal relationship with a male colleague believed to be Matthew McGreevy. Explore more about Phillip Schofield's relationship with Matthew McGreevy.

Phillip and Matthew Schofield's affair reportedly began when McGreevy joined the 2Faced Theatre Company as a child, where Schofield was a patron. Over the years, their professional relationship grew closer, culminating in rumours of an affair that emerged after Schofield publicly came out as gay.

Phillip Schofield's relationship with Matthew McGreevy

Phillip is an English TV personality renowned for presenting many high-profile programmes for the BBC and ITV from 1982 to 2023. He hit the headlines in February 2020 after he came out as gay on This Morning Show. Phillip and Matthew McGreevy are rumoured to have had an affair that has been a subject of much speculation and controversy.

In May 2023, Phillip made a statement via the Daily Mail and confessed about the unwise relationship with a colleague. He said,

I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into TV, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than a just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.

When did Phillip Schofield and Matthew McGreevy's relationship start?

Matthew McGreevy is a famous actor known for top movies such as Murder in Provence, Next Level Chef UK, and The Sparticle Mystery. His connection with Phillip dates back to when he joined the 2Faced Theatre Company, where Schofield was a patron.

They developed a close working relationship, particularly when McGreevy became a showrunner for This Morning in April 2016 with Schofield's help. However, McGreevy left the show in January 2020 for a rival program, Loose Women, which marked a shift in their relationship.

Did Phillip Schofield's wife divorce him?

Phillip Schofield's wife, Stephanie Lowe, has not divorced him. The duo met in the late 1980s when Phillip worked at Children's BBC (CBBC) and Lowe was a production assistant at CBBC. They exchanged vows in March 1993 before welcoming their daughters, Molly and Ruby, born in 1993 and 1996, respectively.

In February 2020, before the affair broke, Schofield took to Instagram with an emotional statement which read:

With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay. This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home.

Where is Phillip Schofield now?

After a significant hiatus following his departure from ITV's This Morning in May 2023, Schofield recently made a television comeback. He appeared in a new Channel 5 series titled Cast Away, which features him marooned on a tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for ten days.

This three-part series showcases his survival techniques without a crew as he documents his journey using handheld cameras. Schofield expressed how the affair with Matthew McGreevy took a toll on him. He said,

I've recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I've always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me. This time it's just me.

Where is Matthew McGreevy now?

Matthew McGreevy has been living a relatively private life since the rumours surrounding his alleged affair with the top TV presenter Phillip Schofield emerged. Following these events, he stepped back from the spotlight and has not publicly commented on his relationship with Schofield.

This has led to speculation about a possible gagging order preventing him from doing so. According to his IMDb profile, McGreevy was an additional crew member in the 2023 series Next Level Chef UK.

How old are Phillip Schofield and Matthew McGreevy?

Phillip, whose real name is Phillip Bryan Schofield (age 62 years old as of 2025), was born on April 1, 1962, to Brian and Pat Schofield. His dad passed away in 2008 following a heart condition.

Schofield grew up alongside his younger brother Timothy Schofield in Newquay, Cornwall, England. Timothy was jailed for 12 years due to child sexual offences.

The British star attended Trenance Infant School and Newquay Tretherras School. In 1982, he debuted his career as a presenter of the youth music program Shazam.

Matthew McGreevy, popularly known as Phillip Schofield's partner (aged 28 years old as of 2025), was born in Manchester, England, alongside his twin Lizzie on March 21, 1996. He studied theatre at Loreto Sixth Form College.

Matthew began his acting career in 2013 when he portrayed Clarent in the TV series The Sparticle Mystery. He currently has seven acting credits.

Phillip Schofield's relationship with Matthew McGreevy remains shrouded in ambiguity and intrigue. While rumours of an affair have persisted, both parties have not fully addressed the situation publicly.

