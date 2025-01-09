Who is Sage Robbins? Age, life story, and her marriage to Tony Robbins

At Sage Robbins' age of 52 years, she has been married to renowned author Tony Robbins for over two decades. They met while going through divorces and had a rocky start after Tony was sued for allegedly breaking up Sage's marriage.

Tony and Sage Robbins during the screening of 'Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru' on July 7, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Santiago Felipe (modified by author)

Sage Robbins works alongside Tony, who is currently one of the most successful motivational speakers and life coaches. They travel the world to improve people's lives through various philanthropic efforts.

Sage Robbins' profile summary

Full name Sage Bonnie Humphrey Date of birth August 5, 1972 Age 52 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth British Columbia, Canada Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, United States Nationality Canadian Religion Christian Gender Female Marital status Married Husband Author Tony Robbins (2001 to date), John Lynch (1992-1999) Children A daughter Siblings Four Profession Mentor, philanthropist, speaker, phlebotomist Social media Instagram TikTok LinkedIn

Sage Robbins' age and birthplace

Tony Robbins' wife, Sage Robbins is 52 years old as of 2024. She was born on August 5, 1972, in British Columbia, Canada.

Who is Sage Robbins?

Sage is best known for being the wife of American author and life coach Tony Robbins. She previously worked as a health food store clerk and as a phlebotomist for some time.

She was in the 2001 film Shallow Hal as a fan of Tony Robbins, who appeared in the movie as himself. Sage currently works alongside her husband as a speaker, mentor, and philanthropist.

Sage Robbins' parents and siblings

Sage was raised in British Columbia alongside her three sisters and a brother. Her parents also provided foster care to kids who needed a home. In her September 2024 cover interview with DuJour, she described her parents as salt on earth, adding,

I was really blessed. They demonstrated what love looked like. They still hold hands. It's lovely to watch them. My parents were so open-minded; we never talked about stepchildren or foster children. It was just our family.

Top 5 facts about Tony Robbins' wife, Sage Robbins. Photo: Santiago Felipe on Instagram (modified by author)

Tony and Sage Robbins' wedding

Sage first encountered Robbins in 1999 in Hawaii. She was working as a phlebotomist at the time and met Tony when he came to have his blood taken. The two had an instant connection, although they started dating about six months later in 2000.

They were both coming out of previous marriages. While appearing on a 2016 episode of Oprah Winfrey's SuperSoul Sunday, Tony shared that meeting Sage was the best thing to happen to him after being in a non-fulfilling marriage.

I never would have found this soul if I hadn't (divorced my first wife). If I look at my life and say, 'What would my life be without Sage?', everything else would be dull by comparison – This is the gift of my life.

Tony Robbins married Sage on October 15, 2001, at a wedding ceremony held at his luxurious resort in Fiji. The family currently resides in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sage and Tony Robbins attend a brunch hosted by DuJour Media's Jason Binn in the Hamptons on July 10, 2016, in Southampton, New York. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Sage Robbins' ex-husband

Before Tony, Sage was married to her first husband, Canadian businessman John Lynch. He owns a Murphy bed business known as Instant Bedrooms in Langley, British Columbia.

Sage and John met when she was a 15-year-old teenager in high school, and he was 26. They tied the knot about four years later, in 1992, when Sage was 19 years old. The ex-couple separated in 1999.

The exes were involved in a court battle in the early 2000s when John took legal action against Tony Robbins, citing alienation of affection. Lynch claimed that Tony had stolen his ex-wife from him. Sage denied the accusations, stating that Tony was not the reason for their separation.

In response, Tony sued John and the Vancouver Sun over an article that implied he had broken up John Lynch and Sage's marriage. He ultimately won the case.

Tony Robbins with wife Sage and their daughter. Photo: @sagerobbins on Instagram/Eugene Gologursky on Getty Images (modified by author)

Tony Robbins' daughter with Sage

Sage and Tony Robbins' baby daughter was born in April 2021 via surrogacy after the couple faced challenges with pregnancy. The life coach shared the news with a lengthy Instagram post, writing, in part,

We are welcoming the birth of our first child together, a daughter, our little rainbow baby. It has been a beautiful journey for us to get to this moment. We were blessed to have our little bundle of joy lovingly brought into our lives through the gift of surrogacy with the help of a dear friend.

Sage is also a stepmother to Tony's four children from his previous relationships. Son Jairek Robbins was born in May 1984 to Tony's ex-girlfriend, Liz Acosta. The speaker also adopted three children that his ex-wife Becky Jenkins welcomed in her former marriage. They include Jolie, Tyler, and Josh.

What is Tony Robbins' wife's net worth?

Sage Robbins' exact net worth is unknown, but her husband, Tony Robbins, is estimated to be worth $600 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Tony's fortune comes from his various businesses, real estate investments, book sales, and coaching.

Tony Robbins and Sage Robbins attend DuJour Magazine's Jason Binn and Invicta Watches at Catch NYC on November 17, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

FAQs

Sage and Tony Robbins have become a power couple since their marriage in 2001. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about them;

What year was Sage Robbins born?

Sage Robbins was born in 1972. She is originally from British Columbia, Canada, but currently resides in Palm Beach, Florida.

Who is Tony Robbins' current wife?

Tony Robbins is currently married to Sage Bonnie Robbins. The couple share a daughter who was born in 2021.

How long have Tony and Sage been together?

Tony and Sage have been together for over 23 years as a married couple. They tied the knot in October 2001.

Sage and Tony Robbins attend the 17th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, 2000, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella

At Tony and Sage Robbins' ages of 64 and 52, respectively, the couple continues to inspire people from all walks of life. They also have a thriving family life after the recent addition of their youngest daughter and grandkids.

