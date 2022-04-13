Tony Robbins' net worth, age, children, wife, parents, career, podcast, profiles

A look at Tony Robbins's net worth nowadays might give anyone hearing about him for the first time the impression that he has always been wealthy. However, this man had to work his way up the financial ladder with many obstacles shackled around his feet. Read on to know more about his life, wife, children, and career.

Tony Robbins is one of the most successful motivational speakers worldwide.

Source: Instagram

Tony Robbins's net worth comes from a successful career spanning three decades as a motivational speaker and life coach. However, he did not just waltz into this phase of his life like it was nothing; he started as a janitor who earned $40 per week.

Tony Robbins' profile and bio

Birth name: Anthony Jay Mahavoric

Anthony Jay Mahavoric Current name: Anthony Jay Robbins

Anthony Jay Robbins Nickname : Tony Robbins, The CEO Whisperer

: Tony Robbins, The CEO Whisperer Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 29th February 1960

: 29th February 1960 Age : 62 years old

: 62 years old Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : North Hollywood, California, USA

: North Hollywood, California, USA Current residence : Lantana, Florida, USA

: Lantana, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 6' 7"

: 6' 7" Height in centimetres: 207.66

207.66 Weight in pounds: 154.32

154.32 Weight in kilograms : 69.998

: 69.998 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Nikki Robbins

: Nikki Robbins Father : John Mahavoric

: John Mahavoric Siblings : 3

: 3 Marital status : Married

: Married Wife : Sage

: Sage Children : 5

: 5 School : Glendora High School

: Glendora High School Profession : Author, Businessman and Motivational Speaker

: Author, Businessman and Motivational Speaker Net worth : $500 million

: $500 million Twitter handle: @TonyRobbins

Instagram handle: @tonyrobbins

Early life

This motivational speaker was born in California, USA, to Nikki and John Mahavoric on 29th February 1960 as Anthony Jay Mahavoric. Tony Robbins' age is currently 62.

Tony Robbins' parents divorced when he was 12, and his last name later changed to Robbins after his mother married a man whose last name was Robbins.

Tony's childhood was rough and frequented by domestic violence; he left home early at seventeen to fend for himself after an irreconcilable argument with his mother. But, before dropping out due to his new homeless status, he attended Glendora High School.

Career

Anthony first worked as a janitor, earning $40 per week after moving out of his parent's home to fend for himself. He became a mentee to Jim Rohn and promoted the latter's motivational seminars.

He began practising Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and Ericksonian hypnosis. In the early 80s, he partnered with John Grinder, a master at NLP. He further learned firewalking and added this to the modus operandi at his conferences.

Anthony first worked as a janitor earning $40 per week.

Source: Instagram

But then, why is Tony Robbins so famous? His motivational speaking style became so popular that people from far and wide began to seek him out for his abilities. Thanks to his best-selling book, his worth rose to a million dollars by the time he was 26 years old.

As a motivational speaker, Tony Robbins' quotes are found in his books or heard during his speeches at seminars.

Tony Robbins' net worth

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, this life coach is worth $500 million. So, how did Tony Robbins get rich? Some of his income sources include the following:

Seminars and specialised training

He collects at least $300,000 for speaking at any seminar. In addition, he has a program known as Unleash the Power Within (UPW), which generates as much as $9 million for him annually.

Also, he charges up to $10,000 for any single participant in his life mastery project.

Books and audiotapes

Over 15 million copies of Tony Robbins' self-help books have been sold. Besides, at least 50 million of his audio programs have been bought.

Coaching business executives and celebrities

Tony is the CEO of a high-dollar motivational coach certification business. He has worked personally with world-class executives, celebrities, and politicians, including Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton, Peter Guber, and Pitbull.

Investment in companies

Tony has started and funded several companies that deal with nutritional supplements, hospitality, credit cards, wealth management, sports teams, and even asteroid mining. Some of these businesses are:

TwinLab & Metabolife;

Fortune Practice Management;

Robbins Research International;

Fortune Practice Management;

Namale Resort & Spa in Fiji.

Tony and his wife.

Source: Instagram

Personal life

Anthony is a father and husband; he has been married twice now. Anthony's first marriage was in 1984 to Becky Jenkins. The parties went their separate ways in 1997 without any children, although he had already adopted three of Becky's children from her previous marriage.

After the divorce, he met his current wife, Sage, at Hawaii's motivational speaking function. Tony Robbins' wife is a career woman; she worked as a phlebotomist and acupuncturist. The duo hit it off and got married in Fiji in 2001.

Tony Robbins' children are five, but only two out of these are his biological kids. The first child, a son, is the product of an affair with his ex-girlfriend, Liz Acosta. The boy was named Jairek Robbins, and he is now a motivational and life coach like his father.

The second of Tony's biological children is a daughter; he shares her with his current wife, Sage. The girl was born in April 2021.

What disease does Tony Robbins have?

Tony was diagnosed with a Pituitary tumour in his brain when he got into high school. This life-threatening disease ensured that his height increased from 5' 7" to 6' 7".

Tony Robbins' podcast

With the advent of podcasts and their ability to reach a wider audience, Tony's podcasts are pretty popular. He talks about issues and scenarios about living one's best life.

Tony Robbins's net worth has placed him among the most successful motivational speakers in the world. However, he is not just wealthy; he is very influential and has close working relationships with some of the biggest names in many industries.

