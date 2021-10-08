Moriah Plath: age, boyfriend, career, tattoo, songs, profiles, net worth

Moriah Plath joined the niche of reality television stars through the Welcome to Plathville series. The series follows the day to day happenings within the Plath family on their farm in Georgia. Apart from its large size, one notable thing about this family is the conservative nature of parenting.

Moriah Plath is one of the major personalities in the Welcome to Plathville series. The actress has grown on viewers who love her character, although her parents view her as a rebel because of her reactions to their upbringing methods. Keep reading to know more about this interesting lady.

Profile summary and bio

Birth name: Moriah Jasper Plath

Moriah Jasper Plath Nicknames : Black Sheep and Rebel

: Black Sheep and Rebel Date of birth: 28th of August, 2002

28th of August, 2002 Moriah Plath's age : 19 years old

: 19 years old Profession : Reality television star, singer, songwriter, and actress

: Reality television star, singer, songwriter, and actress Famous for: Playing herself in the reality television family series Plathville

Playing herself in the reality television family series Plathville Birthplace/hometown: Georgia, United States of America

Georgia, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence : Cairo, Georgia, United States of America

: Cairo, Georgia, United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Body build: Slender

Slender Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Parents : Barry and Kim Plath

: Barry and Kim Plath Siblings : Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Lydia, Joshua, and Mercy

: Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Lydia, Joshua, and Mercy Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend : Max Kallschmidt

: Max Kallschmidt Education: Homeschooled but wishes to go to college

Background information

The teenage reality TV Star was born on the 28th of August, 2002 and christened Moriah Jasper Plath. So, how old is Moriah Plath from Plathville? Currently, Moriah Plath’s age is 19 years. Her parents are Barry and Kim Plath; she was raised alongside her siblings in the family's farm in Georgia, USA.

Moriah had nine siblings until one of them, Joshua, died in 2008. The rest are Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Lydia, and Mercy.

The Plath family is conservative; Barry and Kim Plath raised their children strictly in a traditional Christian fashion. Thus, for example, the children were not allowed to taste soda or anything with sugar. Watching television was also limited.

Young Plath celebrating after hitting 100,000 followers on her Instagram account. Photo: @moriah.jasper

Source: Instagram

Career

Moriah Plath started appearing in the family-based series Welcome to Plathville in 2019. The series follows her parents' attempts at raising God-fearing children through Christain doctrine. However, fans quickly noticed that the 19 years old reality TV star was not completely raised by the parents' method.

Moriah could be seen engrossed with making up her face and dyeing her hair in different colours. It was not long before she became known as the Black Sheep of Plathville.

Moreover, the teenager has one movie credit to her name. She acted as Brittany in a short movie titled You Should Be There. The role was consistent with her natural rebellious attitude to laid down rules that do not fit her personality.

Singing career

The Plath family sings, and the children formed a gospel band. They travel to different parts of the country and bring salvation to people in churches through their music. Moriah is one of the most talented singers in the group, and she writes songs as well. Below is a list of Moriah Plath's music that you may find on YouTube.

Just A Closer Walk With Thee

The Unseen Hand Of God

Sweet Beulah Land

I Want to Get Closer

At Calvary

Micah and Moriah Plath's relationship

The teenage actress and singer entered the dating pool after leaving her parents' home. Moriah Plath's boyfriend is Max Kallschmidt, and they met in 2019 through Micah Plath. The duo were friends for a while before deciding to go official with the love thing.

Moriah Plath and Max Kallschmidt have visited Plath's home a couple of times as lovers. Nevertheless, one of the newest questions that fans want to be answered is, “are Moriah and Max engaged?” The curiosity was raised during a TikTok video that the upcoming teenage celebrity shared on her timeline. News of Max's plan to give Moriah a promise ring is another reason.

But then, does Moriah Plath have TikTok? Yes, she does, and it is how fans saw something that sparked the engagement rumour. Although the singer was playing with her cat in the video, fans were more interested in a sparkling ring on her finger.

Plath and her heartthrob, Max. Photo: @moriah.jasper

Source: Instagram

The Micah and Moriah Plath relationship as a family is even more closely knitted since they both moved out of their parents' homes to stay by themselves. According to the duo, they are learning to enjoy life to the fullest as they can now do whatever they want.

Tattoo

Moriah has always been one to do whatever she likes without regret; she believes every experience is a learning process. So, she took to Instagram to share a post of her newly acquired tattoo. Moriah Plath's tattoo reads "Black Heart." But, in between the two words are three scar lines that depict her self harming experiences.

Does Moriah Plath have an Instagram?

Yes, she does. Moriah Plath's Instagram followers are over 300,000, and she shares her daily experience with them. In addition, her fans enjoy the scoops of her relationship with her immediate family and her boyfriend, Max.

Net worth

The 19-year-old is just getting familiar with the world of acting and the real American world. Estimating Moriah Plath's net worth can be tricky, but she is close to being a millionaire if she is not already one.

Moriah Plath may be seen as a strong-headed teenager who has a way of opposing everything about her upbringing. However, it is also true that she is a hardworking lady who wants to experience life at her call.

